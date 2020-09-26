  • September 26, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews' Dyas wins at Red Raider Open in Lubbock

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL:

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL GOLF: Andrews' Dyas wins at Red Raider Open in Lubbock

Posted: Saturday, September 26, 2020 7:47 pm

Odessa American

LUBBOCK Andrews’ Brynlee Dyas won individual medalist honors Saturday and the Lady Mustangs edged Permian to win the Red Division at the Scoggin Dickey Red Raider Open at the Rawls Course at Texas Tech.

Dyas shot a 36-hole total of 142 to win by five shots over Permian’s Rylie Rodriguez. Andrews finished with a team score of 629 with Permian shooting 633.

In the Black Division, Midland Lee sot 714 to win the team title. Seminole (738) was third and Odessa High (808) was fourth. Odessa High’s Chloe Aranda finished third individually at 155. Seminole’s individual scores were not reported.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

