GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rankin sees playoff run end against Westbrook in regional final

The Rankin girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the Red Devils fell 62-41 to Westbrook in a Class 1A Region II final Tuesday at Bulldog Gym at Wylie High School.

Rankin (28-2 overall) fell behind 31-21 at halftime before being outscored by Westbrook 19-6 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Bailey Connell led the Wildcats (26-4) with a game-high 20 points in the victory.

Madison Jenkins made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points for Rankin, with Emily Bunger adding 14.

Westbrook advances to the state tournament for the first time in program history and will face four-time defending state champion Nazareth in the state semifinals.