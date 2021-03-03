  • March 3, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rankin sees playoff run end against Westbrook in regional final

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rankin sees playoff run end against Westbrook in regional final

Westbrook 62, Rankin 41

CLASS 1A REGION II FINAL

Tuesday, Bulldog Gym, Abilene

RANKIN (28-2)

Jelcie Tubbs 0 2-2 2, Isa Guerra 1 0-0 3, Madison Jenkins 4 3-4 15, Breanna Correa 0 0-0 0, Bree Haire 0 0-0 0, Nevy Cura 0 0-0 0, Kalaya Jackson 0 0-0 0, Emily Bunger 5 3-3 14, Chloe Aguilar 1 2-2 5, Skylee Loftin 1 0-0 2. Totals 12 10-11 41.

WESTBROOK (26-4)

Reagan Hale 2 1-1 6, Tae Morris 0 0-0 0, Zoe Matlock 4 0-0 9, Tesleigh Murphree 1 0-3 3, Trista Bowen 2 0-0 4, Madison Munoz 1 7-11 10, Bailey Connell 8 2-4 20, Kylee Matos 0 1-2 1, Shea Payne 4 1-2 9. Totals 22 12-20 62.

Rankin....................... 9.. 12     6   14   —    41

Westbrook.............. 19.. 12   19   12   —    62

3-Point goals — Rankin 7 (Jenkins 4, Aguilar 1, Bunger 1, Guerra 1), Westbrook 6 (Connell 2, Munoz 1, Murphree 1, Matlock 1, Hale 1). Total fouls — Rankin 21, Westbrook 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:31 pm

ABILENE

ABILENE The Rankin girls basketball team saw its season come to an end Tuesday as the Red Devils fell 62-41 to Westbrook in a Class 1A Region II final Tuesday at Bulldog Gym at Wylie High School.

Rankin (28-2 overall) fell behind 31-21 at halftime before being outscored by Westbrook 19-6 in the third quarter to put the game away.

Bailey Connell led the Wildcats (26-4) with a game-high 20 points in the victory.

Madison Jenkins made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 15 points for Rankin, with Emily Bunger adding 14.

Westbrook advances to the state tournament for the first time in program history and will face four-time defending state champion Nazareth in the state semifinals.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

