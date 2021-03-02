Jordan Hofeditz|Abilene Reporter-News
The Rankin girls basketball team raises the Region II-1A semifinal trophy following Monday's game against Hermleigh at Wylie's Bulldog Gym on March 1, 2021. The Lady Red Devils 49-36.
Rankin's Skylee Loftin (25) looks to make a play with the ball during Monday's Region II-1A semifinal against Hermleigh at Wylie's Bulldog Gym on March 1, 2021. The Lady Red Devils 49-36.
Rankin's Emily Bunger (22) brings the ball down the court during Monday's Region II-1A semifinal against Hermleigh at Wylie's Bulldog Gym on March 1, 2021. The Lady Red Devils 49-36.
Posted: Monday, March 1, 2021 11:40 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rankin advances to regional final with stunning second-half rally
ABILENE The Rankin girls basketball pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to ensure it would play another day.
The Red Devils overcame a halftime deficit and pulled away for a 49-36 victory over Hermleigh in a Class 1A Region II semifinal Monday at Wylie High School.
Rankin (28-1 overall) trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Hermleigh 22-2 in the final period as part of a 29-4 run.
The Red Devils advance to the regional final Tuesday against Westbrook with that game getting underway at 8 p.m. back at Wylie High School. Westbrook defeated Veribest 51-45 in the first semifinal earlier Monday night.
