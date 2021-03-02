GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Rankin advances to regional final with stunning second-half rally

The Rankin girls basketball pulled off a stunning second-half comeback to ensure it would play another day.

The Red Devils overcame a halftime deficit and pulled away for a 49-36 victory over Hermleigh in a Class 1A Region II semifinal Monday at Wylie High School.

Rankin (28-1 overall) trailed by seven points entering the fourth quarter before outscoring Hermleigh 22-2 in the final period as part of a 29-4 run.

The Red Devils advance to the regional final Tuesday against Westbrook with that game getting underway at 8 p.m. back at Wylie High School. Westbrook defeated Veribest 51-45 in the first semifinal earlier Monday night.