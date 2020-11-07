  • November 7, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season opener to Seminole - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season opener to Seminole

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Seminole 64, Permian 33

PERMIAN (0-1)

Bailey Wight 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 5 3-4 16, Karen Guzman 2 1-4 6, Jamie Redic 0 0-0 0, Biyyanah Ellis 0 0-0 0, Akiva Brown 0 0-0 0, Estrella Dominguez 1 0-0 3, E’Jae Miller 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 6-10 33.

SEMINOLE (1-0)

Macey Duncan 4 4-6 12, Xoe Rozalez 7 3-6 19, Bretlei Dominguez 8 1-4 18, Isabella Parkey 1 1-3 4, Jurado 0 1-2 1, Taylor Carter  Totals 24 10-21 64.

Permian.................... 8.... 7     6   12   —    33

Seminole................. 24.. 11   17   12   —    64

3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Leal 3, Domingez 1, Guzman 1), Seminole 6 (Carter 2, Rosalez 2, Parkey 1, Dominguez 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Seminole 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.

 

Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:47 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season opener to Seminole OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

SEMINOLE The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early Saturday and couldn’t keep pace, falling 64-33 to Seminole in the season opener for both teams.

It was also the first game under new Permian head coach Keshia Collins.

Camila Leal led the Lady Panthers (0-1) with a team-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers.

Xoe Rosalez led the Maidens (1-0) with a game-high 19 points and was one of four players in double figures for Seminole.

Bretlei Dominguez added 18 points in the victory, followed by Macey Duncan with 12 and Taylor Carter with 10.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , on Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:47 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
63°
Humidity: 62%
Winds: SSE at 17mph
Feels Like: 61°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 57°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 50s.

sunday

weather
High 80°/Low 59°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 50s.

monday

weather
High 82°/Low 44°
Sunny. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]