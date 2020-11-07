Permian P logo
- Seminole 64, Permian 33
-
PERMIAN (0-1)
Bailey Wight 1 0-0 2, Camila Leal 5 3-4 16, Karen Guzman 2 1-4 6, Jamie Redic 0 0-0 0, Biyyanah Ellis 0 0-0 0, Akiva Brown 0 0-0 0, Estrella Dominguez 1 0-0 3, E’Jae Miller 2 2-2 6. Totals 11 6-10 33.
SEMINOLE (1-0)
Macey Duncan 4 4-6 12, Xoe Rozalez 7 3-6 19, Bretlei Dominguez 8 1-4 18, Isabella Parkey 1 1-3 4, Jurado 0 1-2 1, Taylor Carter Totals 24 10-21 64.
Permian.................... 8.... 7 6 12 — 33
Seminole................. 24.. 11 17 12 — 64
3-Point goals — Permian 5 (Leal 3, Domingez 1, Guzman 1), Seminole 6 (Carter 2, Rosalez 2, Parkey 1, Dominguez 1). Total fouls — Permian 11, Seminole 13. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None.
Posted: Saturday, November 7, 2020 6:47 pm
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Permian falls in season opener to Seminole
SEMINOLE The Permian girls basketball team fell behind early Saturday and couldn’t keep pace, falling 64-33 to Seminole in the season opener for both teams.
It was also the first game under new Permian head coach Keshia Collins.
Camila Leal led the Lady Panthers (0-1) with a team-high 16 points, including three 3-pointers.
Xoe Rosalez led the Maidens (1-0) with a game-high 19 points and was one of four players in double figures for Seminole.
Bretlei Dominguez added 18 points in the victory, followed by Macey Duncan with 12 and Taylor Carter with 10.
