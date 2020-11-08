GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in first two games of season

The Odessa High girls basketball team got its season underway this weekend with a pair of games on the road. The Lady Bronchos fell 90-52 to Plainview on Friday and 71-30 to Lubbock-Cooper on Saturday.

Deoshanay Henderson was the leading scorer over the weekend for Odessa High (0-2), finishing with 22 points against Plainview and 11 against Lubbock-Cooper. Nesha Stephens added 10 and 16 points, respectively, in the two contests.

Katy Long led Plainview (1-0) with 19 points and Avrie Douglas led Lubbock-Cooper (1-0) with 25.

The Lady Bronchos play their first home game against Amarillo Caprock at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.