  • November 8, 2020

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High falls in first two games of season

Plainview 90, Odessa High 52

ODESSA HIGH (0-1)

Kheeauna Lide 0 2-6 2, Ramirez 1 0-0 2, Nesha Stephens 2 6-8 10, Amber Escontrias 6 0-0 13, Neveah Carrasco 0 0-2 0, Melina Escogido 1 1-2 3, Montoya 0 0-2 0, Deoshanay Henderson 5 10-14, 22. Totals 15 19-34 52.

PLAINVIEW (1-0)

Zay Santos 2 1-2 5, Daniela Guzman 0 2-2 2, Ashtyn Rivera 2 2-2 7, Emily Sigala 3 3-3 9, Majik Esquivel 3 6-7 13, Katy Long 7 6-9 23, Jayda Brooks 1 0-2 2, Dalazia White 0 0-2 0, Janessa Puada 2 0-0 4, Kylie Bennett 6 4-6 19, Alexia Macedo 1 0-0 3, Danielle Pacheco 2 0-0 4. Totals 29 24-35 90.

Odessa High........... 14.... 8   14   16   —    52

Plainview................ 31.. 19   18   22   —    90

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Henderson 2, Escontrias 1), Plainview 8 (Long 3, Bennett 2, Macedo 1, Rivera 1, Esquivel 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 26, Plainview 26. Fouled out — Odessa High: Stephens, Escogido, Escontrias. Plainview: Esquivel. Technical fouls — None.

Lubbock-Cooper 71, Odessa High 30

ODESSA HIGH (0-2)

Nesha Stephens 16, Amber Escontrias 1, Melina Escogido 2, Deoshanay Henderson 11.

LUBBOCK-COOPER (1-0)

Catalina Cortez 8, Kailee Salas 5, Calyn Dallas 5, Avrie Douglas 25, Tori Thompson 2, Carisa Cortez 5, Autumn Moore 8, Niya Thompson 4, Bella Sipowicz 9.

Odessa High............. 6.... 5     6   13   —    30

Lubbock-Cooper..... 22.. 18   12   19   —    71

Posted: Sunday, November 8, 2020 7:53 pm

The Odessa High girls basketball team got its season underway this weekend with a pair of games on the road. The Lady Bronchos fell 90-52 to Plainview on Friday and 71-30 to Lubbock-Cooper on Saturday.

Deoshanay Henderson was the leading scorer over the weekend for Odessa High (0-2), finishing with 22 points against Plainview and 11 against Lubbock-Cooper. Nesha Stephens added 10 and 16 points, respectively, in the two contests.

Katy Long led Plainview (1-0) with 19 points and Avrie Douglas led Lubbock-Cooper (1-0) with 25.

The Lady Bronchos play their first home game against Amarillo Caprock at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

