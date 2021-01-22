  • January 22, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defeats Permian at home - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defeats Permian at home

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Box score

GIRLS

Odessa High 83, Permian 45

Friday, OHS Fieldhouse

PERMIAN (1-16, 0-9)

Caytlen Juarez 2 0-2 4, Faith Mancha 1 0-0 2, Karen Guzman 6 7-10 21, Jamie Redic 1 4-6 6, Biyyanah Ellis 2 0-0 4, E’Jae Miller 2 2-2 6. Totals 14 13-19 45.

ODESSA HIGH (10-12, 4-5)

Kheeauna Lide 5 2-2 13, Nesha Stephens 13 2-4 32, Amber Escontrias 3 0-0 6, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 2-2 4, Melina Escogido 4 1-4 11, Page Byford 0 0-2 0, Deoshanay Henderson 6 3-4 15. Totals 32 10-18 83

Permian 11 17 6 11 — 45

Odessa High 18 17 17 31 — 83

3-Point goals — Permian 2 (Guzman 2), Odessa High 6 (Lide 1, Stephens 4, Escogido 1). Total fouls — Permian 17, Odessa High 15. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 37, Odessa High 23.

Related Galleries

icon-collection Girls High School Basketball: Permian at OHS
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The Permian High School girls basketball team faced off against the Odessa High Bronchos for their cross town rivalry game Friday night at the OHS Fieldhouse. Odessa High won the game 83-45.

Posted: Friday, January 22, 2021 9:49 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defeats Permian at home By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team posted an 83-45 win over crosstown rival Permian in District 2-6A Friday night at the OHS Fieldhouse.

With the victory, the Lady Bronchos moved to 10-12 overall, 4-5 in district, while the Lady Panthers fell to 1-16, 0-9.

“We were just able to come in focused and ready to play,” Odessa High coach Marcus Chapa said. “The amount of focus that we had in tonight’s game and the attention to detail was how we were able to finish the game.

“We’re putting the puzzle pieces together and getting the much needed win.”

Nesha Stephens scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Lady Bronchos, while Kheeauna Lide had 13.

Permian’s Karen Guzman had 21 points while Jamie Redic and E’Jae Miller each had six.

The Lady Bronchos got off to a fast start, taking a 7-2 lead in the early moments of the game after a couple of transition baskets.

Lide’s bucket made it a 30-20 lead for Odessa high with 1:38 remaining in the first half, before the Lady Bronchos went into the break with a 35-28 lead.

Odessa High came out of the halftime break with a 7-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Lide, with Permian responding with a 5-0 run.

Stephens scored on a transition layup to give the hosts a 49-34 lead with 1:16 left in the quarter.

A put back by Carrasco gave the Lady Bronchos a 52-34 advantage shortly after, heading into the fourth quarter.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Friday, January 22, 2021 9:49 pm. | Tags: , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
42°
Humidity: 87%
Winds: E at 10mph
Feels Like: 37°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 63°/Low 50°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 50s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 40°
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.

monday

weather
High 60°/Low 37°
Mainly sunny and windy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]