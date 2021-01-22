GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Odessa High defeats Permian at home

The Odessa High girls basketball team posted an 83-45 win over crosstown rival Permian in District 2-6A Friday night at the OHS Fieldhouse.

With the victory, the Lady Bronchos moved to 10-12 overall, 4-5 in district, while the Lady Panthers fell to 1-16, 0-9.

“We were just able to come in focused and ready to play,” Odessa High coach Marcus Chapa said. “The amount of focus that we had in tonight’s game and the attention to detail was how we were able to finish the game.

“We’re putting the puzzle pieces together and getting the much needed win.”

Nesha Stephens scored a game-high 32 points to lead the Lady Bronchos, while Kheeauna Lide had 13.

Permian’s Karen Guzman had 21 points while Jamie Redic and E’Jae Miller each had six.

The Lady Bronchos got off to a fast start, taking a 7-2 lead in the early moments of the game after a couple of transition baskets.

Lide’s bucket made it a 30-20 lead for Odessa high with 1:38 remaining in the first half, before the Lady Bronchos went into the break with a 35-28 lead.

Odessa High came out of the halftime break with a 7-0 run, capped by a 3-pointer by Lide, with Permian responding with a 5-0 run.

Stephens scored on a transition layup to give the hosts a 49-34 lead with 1:16 left in the quarter.

A put back by Carrasco gave the Lady Bronchos a 52-34 advantage shortly after, heading into the fourth quarter.