  • January 12, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans defeats Pecos - Odessa American: Sports

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans defeats Pecos

Posted: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:56 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans defeats Pecos OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

MONAHANS The Monahans girls basketball team posted a 50-38 win over Pecos in a District 2-4A matchup Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.

D’Andrea Smith scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lady Loboes (1-2 in district), with Lisa Flores adding 10 in the victory.

Monique Dominguez scored 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles (0-3), with Yulissa Hernandez chipping in eight on the road.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , on Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:56 pm.

