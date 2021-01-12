GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Monahans defeats Pecos

MONAHANS The Monahans girls basketball team posted a 50-38 win over Pecos in a District 2-4A matchup Tuesday at the Jerry Larned Sports Complex.
D’Andrea Smith scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Lady Loboes (1-2 in district), with Lisa Flores adding 10 in the victory.
Monique Dominguez scored 15 points to lead the Lady Eagles (0-3), with Yulissa Hernandez chipping in eight on the road.
Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.