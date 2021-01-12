  • January 12, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Midland Lee prevails over Permian in defensive battle

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Midland Lee prevails over Permian in defensive battle

Box score

GIRLS

Midland Lee 36, Permian 27

MIDLAND LEE (10-6, 4-1)

Myleah Young 1 0-2 3, Sa’nya Green 2 3-4 7, Alyssa Green 0 3-4 3, Jazmyn Johnson 1 0-0 2, Loredana Fouonji 2 3-6 7, Maggie Erdwurm 2 4-4 8, Kamaurie Lee 2 2-2 6. Totals 10 15-22 36.

PERMIAN (1-13, 0-6)

Camilla Leal 1 2-2 4, Karen Guzman 3 4-4 11, Biyyanah Ellis 2 0-0 4, Ejaelyn Miller 2 0-4 4, Redic 1 2-2 4. Totals 9 8-12 27.

Midland Lee 4 8 12 14 — 36

Permian 8 0 8 11 — 27

3-Point goals — Midland Lee 1 (Young 1), Permian 1 (Guzman 1). Total fouls — Midland Lee 11, Permian 14. Fouled out — None. Technical fouls — None. JV — Permian 42, Midland Lee 39.

District 2-6A Standings

BASKETBALL

District 2-6A Girls

Overall District

W L W L

Wolfforth Frenship 15 4 6 0

Midland Lee 10 6 4 1

San Angelo Central 10 5 3 1

Odessa High 9 10 3 3

Midland High 8 11 2 4

Abilene High 3 11 1 4

Permian 1 13 0 6

x-clinched playoff spot

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Wolfforth Frenship 56, Midland High 53

Midland Lee 36, Permian 27

Abilene High at San Angelo Central, ppd.

Odessa High, open

Posted: Tuesday, January 12, 2021 9:59 pm

By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

There wasn’t a lot of offense, but there was just enough for the Midland Lee girls basketball team.

Maggie Erdwurn scored eight points to lead the Lady Rebels to a 36-27 victory against Permian in District 2-6A play Tuesday at the Permian Fieldhouse.

Loredana Fouonji and Sa’nya Green each finished with seven points as Midland Lee improved to 10-6 overall, 4-1 in district.

Karen Guzman scored a game-high 11 points to lead the Lady Panthers (1-13, 0-6), who led 8-4 after the first quarter.

The Lady Rebels responded with a 12-0 run in the second quarter to take control of the game.

“Give a lot of credit to Permian, they came out ready to play tonight,” Midland Lee coach Alfred Acosta said. “We struggled to get the shots to fall early and that took away from our energy. That’s a credit to Permian and their defensive effort.”

While Permian continues to work for its first district victory of the season, first-year coach Keshia Collins saw some bright spots in the Lady Panthers’ latest effort.

“I feel like something clicked tonight and our players all played together and as a coach of a new program, that’s all I can ask for,” Collins said. “They gave it 100 percent effort.”

The Lady Panthers began the evening on the right note, taking a 6-2 lead with 1:39 left in the first quarter in a defensive contest, with the teams trading baskets before the end of the quarter.

The Lady Rebels used a 4-0 run to tie things up in the second quarter and then an inside basket by Jazmyn Johnson gave Midland Lee the lead for good at 10-8 with 3:49 left in the opening quarter.

Erdwurm then converted a pair free throws, followed by a field goal by Kamurie Lee to extended the Lady Rebels’ lead and the visitors held the Lady Panthers scoreless in the second quarter.

Midland Lee continued its offensive outburst as Myleah Young’s 3-pointer from the right side gave the Lady Rebels a strong start to the second half.

It wasn’t until there was 3:21 left on the clock in the third quarter when the Lady Panthers brought an end to their scoring drought when Guzman hit two free throws to cut the Lady Rebels’ lead to 10 (20-10).

Ejaelyn Miller followed it up with an inside bucket and the Lady Panthers were at an eight-point deficit as Midland Lee led, 24-16, after three quarters.

Camilla Leal hit consecutive free throws at the start of the quarter for the Lady Panthers before Fuonji scored an inside basket, followed by a pair of Alyssa Green free throws to push Midland Lee’s advantage back to 10 points.

Numerous times, the game was at a 10-point difference throughout the second half.

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

