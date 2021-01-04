GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos and Lady Panthers look to bounce back

The Odessa High girls basketball team looks to rebound from a tough loss when it hosts Abilene High in District 2-6A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (8-9 overall, 2-2 in district) lost 46-42 to Midland Lee in their last outing. The Lady Eagles (3-8, 1-1) fell to district-leader Wolfforth Frenship over the weekend.

The Permian girls basketball team will be on road to face San Angelo Central (9-5, 2-1), with the Lady Panthers (1-11, 0-4) searching for their first district triumph.