  • January 4, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos and Lady Panthers look to bounce back - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos and Lady Panthers look to bounce back

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Monday, January 4, 2021 6:38 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Lady Bronchos and Lady Panthers look to bounce back OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa High girls basketball team looks to rebound from a tough loss when it hosts Abilene High in District 2-6A play at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the OHS Fieldhouse.

The Lady Bronchos (8-9 overall, 2-2 in district) lost 46-42 to Midland Lee in their last outing. The Lady Eagles (3-8, 1-1) fell to district-leader Wolfforth Frenship over the weekend.

The Permian girls basketball team will be on road to face San Angelo Central (9-5, 2-1), with the Lady Panthers (1-11, 0-4) searching for their first district triumph.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , , , on Monday, January 4, 2021 6:38 pm.

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
43°
Humidity: 58%
Winds: E at 3mph
Feels Like: 42°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 63°/Low 32°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 62°/Low 39°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 58°/Low 30°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 59°/Low 31°
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]