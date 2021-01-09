  • January 9, 2021

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Wolfforth Frenship past Odessa High - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Wolfforth Frenship past Odessa High

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Wolfforth Frenship 81, Odessa High 39

ODESSA HIGH (9-10 Overall, 3-3 District 2-6A)

Kheeauna Lide 3 0-1 6, Nesha Stephens 2 1-2 7, Kitzia Orozco 0 0-0 0, Amber Escontrias 3 0-0 7, Nevaeh Carrasco 1 1-2 3, Melina Escogido 1 2-4 4, Elizabeth Alvarado 0 0-0 0, Paige Byford 0 1-2 1, Deoshanay Henderson 5 1-3 11. Totals 15 6-13 39.

WOLFFORTH FRENSHIP (14-4, 5-0)

Elena Noyola 0 0-0 0, Abbi Watson 1 0-0 3, Abbi Holder 5 0-0 11, Hannah Page 2 0-0 4, Avery Siler 1 1-2 4, Riley Roberts 2 0-0 5, Lataviah Miller 6 1-1 15, Airron Gaydon 4 2-2 13, Desiree Jefferson 0 2-2 2, Mikah Chapman 0 2-4 2, Addison McClure 5 3-3 13, Zaria Fowler 1 0-0 3, Abby Boyce 3 0-0 6. Totals 30 11-14 81.

Odessa High............. 7.... 7     6   19   —    39

Wolfforth Frenship. 20.. 15   26   20   —    81

3-Point goals — Odessa High 3 (Stephens 2, Escontrias 1), Wolfforth Frenship 10 (Gaydon 3, Miller 2, Fowler 1, Watson 1, Holder 1, Siler 1, Roberts 1). Total fouls — Odessa High 14, Wolfforth Fresnship 17. Fouled out — Odessa High: Henderson. Technical fouls — None.

District 2-6A Standings

 

                                             Overall           District

                                               W        L         W         L

Wolfforth Frenship................. 14        4          5         0

San Angelo Central............... 10        5          3         1

Midland Lee........................... 8        6          2         1

Odessa High.......................... 9      10          3         3

Midland High.......................... 8      10          2         3

Abilene High........................... 3      10          1         3

Permian.................................. 1      12          0         5

x-clinched playoff spot

 

Friday, Jan. 8

Wolfforth Frenship 81, Odessa High 39

Midland High 37, Abilene High 34.

San Angelo Central at Midland Lee, ppd.

Permian, open

Tuesday, Jan. 12

Midland Lee at Permian, 6:30 p.m.

Wolfforth Frenship at Midland High, 6:30 p.m.

Abilene High at San Angelo Central, ppd.

Odessa High, open

Posted: Friday, January 8, 2021 10:30 pm

GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Fast start lifts Wolfforth Frenship past Odessa High OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WOLFFORTH A slow start proved costly for the Odessa High girls basketball team as the Lady Bronchos fell 81-39 to Wolfforth Frenship in District 2-6A play Friday at The Tiger Pit.

The Lady Bronchos (9-10 overall, 3-3 district) trailed 20-7 at the end of the first quarter and 35-14 at halftime against the Lady Tigers (14-4 overall, 5-0 district). Frenship got an offensive boost with 10 made 3-pointers for the game.

Deoshanay Henderson led Odessa High with a team-high 11 points.

Lataviah Miller led Frenship with a game-high 15 points and was one of four Lady Tigers to finish in double figures scoring. Addison McClure and Airron Gaydon had 13 points each while Abbi Holder had 11.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , , , , , , , , on Friday, January 8, 2021 10:30 pm. | Tags: , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
26°
Humidity: 91%
Winds: NE at 5mph
Feels Like: 21°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 41°/Low 26°
Skies clearing overnight. Lows overnight in the mid 20s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 44°/Low 31°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the low 30s.

sunday

weather
High 34°/Low 25°
Snow likely. Highs in the mid 30s and lows in the mid 20s.

monday

weather
High 44°/Low 25°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]