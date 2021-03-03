Compass Academy Charter School logo
GIRLS HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Bujanda, Garza make program history for Compass Academy
A pair of Compass Academy girls basketball players, Bella Bujanda and Autumn Garza, made program history when they were named to the All-District 5-3A second team this week.
It is the first year of varsity competition for the Lady Cougars.
Makynlee Overton of Coahoma was the district MVP, while Jamie Moore of Crane took home the Coach of the Year honors.
