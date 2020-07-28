  • July 28, 2020

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Marcus Cannon opts out of 2020 season - Odessa American: NFL

e-Edition Subscribe

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Marcus Cannon opts out of 2020 season

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:58 pm

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Marcus Cannon opts out of 2020 season Staff and wire reports Odessa American

BOSTON New England offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, a 2006 Odessa High graduate, is among six Patriots to opt out of playing this season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said Tuesday that he is opting out and a person familiar with the situation said safety Patrick Chung has also elected not to play. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.

Those two join Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Danny Vitale, who were listed on the league's official opt-out list Tuesday. ESPN reported that practice squad guard Najee Toran also has decided not to play in 2020.

The NFL and the players association agreed last week to an opt-out clause for the upcoming season, with those who choose to voluntarily sit out receiving a $150,000 stipend and those with medical opt outs receiving $350,000 rather than their contractual salary.

Cannon is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his final season at TCU in 2011.

Cannon has been a regular on the offensive line since 2016 and missed just one game in 2019. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps last season and was scheduled to make $4.7 million this season.

Posted in , , on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 7:58 pm. | Tags: , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
89°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: SSE at 16mph
Feels Like: 89°

Your Extended Forecast

Tomorrow

weather
High 99°/Low 74°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.

wednesday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
More sun than clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.

thursday

weather
High 100°/Low 73°
Sunny. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2020, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]