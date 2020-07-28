NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Marcus Cannon opts out of 2020 season

BOSTON New England offensive lineman Marcus Cannon, a 2006 Odessa High graduate, is among six Patriots to opt out of playing this season because of health concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.
Linebacker Dont’a Hightower said Tuesday that he is opting out and a person familiar with the situation said safety Patrick Chung has also elected not to play. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the decision has not been announced.
Those two join Cannon, running back Brandon Bolden and fullback Danny Vitale, who were listed on the league's official opt-out list Tuesday. ESPN reported that practice squad guard Najee Toran also has decided not to play in 2020.
The NFL and the players association agreed last week to an opt-out clause for the upcoming season, with those who choose to voluntarily sit out receiving a $150,000 stipend and those with medical opt outs receiving $350,000 rather than their contractual salary.
Cannon is a cancer survivor, having been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma during his final season at TCU in 2011.
Cannon has been a regular on the offensive line since 2016 and missed just one game in 2019. He played 88 percent of the offensive snaps last season and was scheduled to make $4.7 million this season.