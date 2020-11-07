COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB grabs US News honor

UTPB earned some recognition Friday as the university was named the best college in Texas among Lone Star Conference football-playing institutions on the 2021 US News College Rankings List.
The annual report placed UTPB higher than the five other schools that compete in football in the Lone Star Conference. UTPB placed 32nd among public schools in the Western Region and 37th out of 80 schools ranked in Texas.
The school also announced that the 16 athletic programs combined for a 3.2 GPA, the highest in department history.
