COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Falcons add nonconference gamr to schedule

The UTPB football team has an opponent to fill out its schedule for the spring 2021 season.
The Falcons are scheduled to host Southern Nazarene on Feb. 20 at Ratliff Stadium. The new game was announced by the school Friday.
UTPB will also host Lone Star Conference opponents Eastern New Mexico and Midwestern State later in the spring.
Southern Nazarene is located in Bethany, Okla., and competes in the Great American Conference (GAC). The Crimson Storm finished 2-9 in 2019. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
