COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Doege named USC tight ends coach

LOS ANGELES Former Crane and Texas Tech quarterback Seth Doege has been promoted to tight ends coach at Southern California after two seasons on the Trojans’ staff, USC head coach Clay Helton announced Friday.
Doege, son of former Iraan and Crane coach Randy Doege and brother of West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege, had served as an offensive quality control analyst for the Trojans in 2019 and 2020. He was involved in USC’s on-campus recruiting efforts, playing a key role in helping the Trojans sign a highly-ranked 2021 class that features a pair of Top 100-rated quarterbacks, according to a release announcing the promotion.
Doege started as a freshman and sophomore at Crane before transferring to Wolfforth Frenship, where he never played because of knee injuries suffered in spring practice. He finished his career at Texas Tech (2009-12) with the Red Raiders’ career record for completion percentage (69.0).
