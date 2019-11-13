COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB’s O’Kelley nominated for Comeback Player of the Year award

John O’Kelley has persevered through challenges both on and off the field in recent months for the UTPB football team.
Within the last year, he battled through a season-ending knee injury against Tarleton State in 2018, then dealt with the passing of his father back home in Groesbeck over the summer.
Despite the adversity, the redshirt junior linebacker has battled to put together another strong season for the Falcons. He was recognized for his efforts as a Week 10 nominee for the 2019 Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Wednesday in an announcement by the school.
The nominees were selected by a combined group of the College Sports Information Directors of American, the Associated Press and the Fiesta Bowl.
“It’s a recognition that’s deserved and at the same time recognition that someone really doesn’t want to get,” head coach Justin Carrigan said. “Nobody wants to go through the hardships and injuries and nobody wants to go through the personal battles on top of that as well.
“I couldn’t be more proud of the guy that he is, the man he’s grown into and him being recognized for his efforts after last year.”
O’Kelley conveyed a similar sentiment in his comments about the award but says that his late father was a driving force in getting back on the field.
“I want to play every game and every down for my dad since he was always my coach,” he said. “I’ve had to work through that and some other personal battles but overall, there is a lot of motivation.”
O’Kelley also was motivated to build off a promising sophomore season before his injury. Through four games last season, the defensive lineman put up 24 total tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks.
He’s built on that and has 29 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks in 2019. With his production on the field, he also credits his coaches and teammates for being a strong support system.
“It’s been incredible since the day I got here,” O’Kelley said. “It’s a strong brotherhood. I love the guys I play for and I try to give my heart everyday because I know they’re doing the same thing.”
O’Kelley is one of three nominees this week considered for the award and one of 30 players across Divisions I, II and III to earn the recognition.
Three of those nominees will be chosen for the Player of the Year Award and will be recognized at a ceremony at the PlayStation Fiesta Bowl Dec. 28 in Glendale, Ariz.
O’Kelley is appreciative of the recognition but his main focus is on ending the season on a good note in Saturday’s season-finale against Texas A&M-Kingsville.
“I’m happy if I win it, that’s cool and exciting,” he said. “I’m just focused on the game and trying to get the win right now.”