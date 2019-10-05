COLLEGE FOOTBALL: UTPB faces another high-octane offense in Western New Mexico

The look on the UTPB players as they walked off the field last Saturday said it all.
Staring straight ahead, eyes focused on nothing as they made their way to the locker room and then the bus after a thrashing from No. 4 Tarleton State, 49-7, at Ratliff Stadium.
If anything, it was the perfect dress rehearsal for what the Falcons are going to see when the step on the turf against Western New Mexico at 7 tonight in Silver City, N.M.
“They (Western New Mexico) are going to be similar, offensively, as far as what they do to what we just faced,” UTPB head coach Justin Carrigan said. “Defensively they are a four-man front that gets their hands up and they are very active in the secondary.
“It’s going to be another tough test for us and we have to ready.”
One of the bright spots for the Falcons was the play of junior quarterback Clayton Roberts.
Making his first collegiate start, Roberts was 17 of 38 for 194 yards, with three interceptions.
Roberts is going to get another chance this week against the Mustangs as starter Taylor Null continues to recover from a shoulder injury suffered against Midwestern State two weeks ago.
>> TIED AT THE TOP: UTPB senior linebacker Chris Hoad is back in familiar territory when it comes to tackles.
Hoad, who finished third in the nation last season, currently is tied for first with Travis Wilson of Chadron State (Neb.) with 52 total tackles. John Merica of West Virginia Wesleyan is third with 50.
Hoad and Wilson will get a chance to watch each other from across the field when the Falcons travel to face Chadron State on Oct. 19 in Chadron, Neb.
>> ALSO MAKING HIS MARK: Hoad’s running mate at linebacker, senior Keegan Gray, has made his mark behind the line of scrimmage so far this season.
Of his 35 tackles, which is second on the team, 7.5 of them have been for a loss, which places Gray inside the Top 20 in the nation in that category.
>> AROUND THE CONFERENCE: The key game this week happens in Stephenville when No. 23 Angelo State travels to face No. 4 Tarleton State at 6 p.m. Angelo State defeated Midwestern State last week, while the Texans announced this week that they will be moving to Division I next season as members of the Western Athletic Conference.
No. 21 Texas A&M-Commerce is on the road, crisscrossing the state to face Texas A&M-Kingsville at 7 p.m. at Javelina Stadium.
Midwestern State, which fell from the Top 25 after last week’s loss to the Rams, will host the Greyhounds of Eastern New Mexico at 7 p.m. in Wichita Falls.
West Texas A&M is home as well, hosting Central Washington at 5 p.m. in the lone nonconference game of the weekend.
Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.