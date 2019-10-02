  • October 2, 2019

INDOOR FOOTBALL: Odessa tabbed for expansion franchise - Odessa American: Football

INDOOR FOOTBALL: Odessa tabbed for expansion franchise

Posted: Wednesday, October 2, 2019 6:52 pm

There will be a new indoor football team in West Texas, representatives of Champions Indoor Football and the Kertis Sports and Entertainment Group announced Wednesday.

The team, which will be call Ector County Coliseum home, will play a 12-game schedule beginning in March.

Champions Indoor Football, which announced a partnership with the National Arena League last week, had teams in Amarillo, Frisco, Albuquerque, Salina, Kan., Wichita, Kan., Omaha, Neb., Sioux City, Iowa and Enid, Okla., last season. The Duke City Gladiators (Albuquerque) defeated the Salina Liberty in the league’s championship game in July.

The league began play with 10 teams in 2013.

There have been two other indoor teams in Odessa: The Odessa/West Texas Roughnecks from 2004-2013 and the West Texas Wildcatters in 2014.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

