FITNESS: Trainer becomes accustomed to giving online workouts

Fitness trainer Mike Ruiz is used to giving online workouts.

But with COVID-19 driving people away from gyms for now, he has had to adjust to doing workouts from a virtual setting. Ruiz, who has been a trainer since 2010, admits that it’s taken some time to get used to the changes that a lot of other trainers have gone through.

“People are looking for the online training because they feel like that’s the best way to work out right now since some gyms are closed,” Ruiz said. “Having access to a trainer and the ability to do it on their own schedule and own time and from the safety of their own homes has been a huge factor.”

Separately from the online workout programs, Mike and his wife, Kyley also own Dash Mobile Fitness and he says that they both fill their van with equipment and train people from their garage and shops so that it’s more personal and more private.

“They still get the benefit of using the equipment,” Mike said.

Ruiz says his mobile business has been extremely busy ever since the coronavirus became more widespread back in March. The biggest change hasn’t been moving training sessions online. Instead, the biggest adjustment has been able to handle the “influx of clients.”

“That has been consistent throughout this entire ordeal,” Ruiz said. “Once things started getting crazy, people started contacting us because they still wanted access to gyms and to equipments. That way, they can control who, what, when and where.”

Personal trainers have different ways of doing their online workouts.

Ruiz says that he’ll create a workout for the client and go through questions about their fitness level and other health questions. From there, the program is tailor-made based on what the clients want to do and what equipment they have access to.

Ruiz typically has between 16 and 20 clients and personalizes the regiments that focus on everything from nutrition, coaching, counseling, habit changing and wellness coaching. In addition, Ruiz also works with some clients on dealing with sleep, hygiene and stress management.

“They’ll log on to that and go to the program that I have created for them and it’ll have their workouts scheduled for the day, whether it’s resistance training or stretching or cardiovascular training,” Ruiz said. “It just depends on what they’re supposed to do.”

The program also comes with demonstration videos that show his clients how to do the exercises with the proper form. The technology adds an extra layer of accountability.

“I’ll get a notification that lets me know when the clients are doing the actual training and make sure they stay on top,” Ruiz said. “With technology and apps, my clients can connect their fit bit, or their certain weight scales and anything they want.”

Numerous people have been stressed out due to the impact from the virus and Ruiz says his it’s been no different from his clients.

“Stress affects everything,” Ruiz said. Figuring out a way to manage your stress through exercise or clean eating, whether it’s a hobby of some sort, it’s a huge component of wellness. It’s a small piece of a big picture.”