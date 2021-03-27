COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers win second straight WJCAC Tournament title

The Odessa College volleyball team won its second consecutive conference tournament title by sweeping a pair of matches at the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday at the Rip Griffin Center.

The Wranglers defeated Western Texas College, 25-18, 25-20, 25-14, in the semifinals and followed that with a 25-18, 25-15, 25-23, sweep of New Mexico Military Institute in the championship game.

Odessa College (23-2 overall) advances to the NJCAA Region 5 Championship and will face Hill College for an automatic bid to the national tournament in West Plains, Mo. That game will take place at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie High School.