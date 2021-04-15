COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers split opening games at NJCAA Tournament

The Odessa College volleyball team got off to a good start in the NJCAA Division I volleyball tournament by defeating Yavapai (Ariz.) College, 25-10-25-19, 21-25, 25-23, Thursday at the West Plains Civic Center.

Emery Judkins led the Wranglers (25-2 overall) with 17 kills while Andrea Spasojevic had 11. Maria Rodrigues added 22 seven kills to go with seven kills and five assisted blocks and Siena Decambra had 30 assists, 16 digs and three aces.

It was the second time that Odessa College had defeated the Roughriders (15-2) this season.

The Wranglers advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 seed Tyler Junior College and nearly completed a remarkable rally before the Apaches (13-4) held on for a 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12, five-set victory.

Odessa College (25-3) moves on to the consolation bracket and will play No. 6 seed Florida Southwestern State College at 2 p.m. Friday. This will be the second meeting this season between both schools after meeting in the Wrangler Classic on Jan. 30