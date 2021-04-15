  • April 15, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers split opening games at NJCAA Tournament - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers split opening games at NJCAA Tournament

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College def. Yavapai College 25-10, 25-19, 21-25, 25-23

NJCAA Division I Tournament

Thursday, West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, Mo.

Kills — Yavapai College: Mailani Manuel 14, Elizabeth Toiaivao 8, Paiten Langston 6, Kylie Brandt 3, Samantha Holman 3, Alia Rasmussen 2, Brooklyn Holland 1. Odessa College: Emery Judkins 17, Andrea Spasojevic 11, Maria Rodrigues 7, Savannah Marenco 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 5, Lyric Love 5, Stavroula Papazoglou 1, Gwendolyn McCollough 1.

Blocks — Yavapai College: Elizabeth Toiaivao 3, Samantha Holman 1.5, Alia Rasmussen 1.5, Kylie Brandt 1, Paiten Langston 1. Odessa College: Maria Rodrigues 3, Lyric Love 2.5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2,  Gwendolyn McCollough 2, Emery Judkins 1.5, Savannah Marenco 1,

Assists — Yavapai College: Alia Rasmussen 30, Brooklyn Holland 2, Elizabeth Toiaivao 1, Kylie Brandt 1, Heather Wanninger 1. Odessa College: Siena Decambra 30, Vanessa Colling 13, Tessa Glick 3, Andrea Spasojevic 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1.

Digs — Yavapai College: Heather Wanninger 24, Mailani Manuel 22, Alia Rasmussen 16, Brooklyn Holland 8, Kylie Brandt 8, Natalie Sanchez 6, Samantha Holman 6, Shea Marovich 3, Eva Farrell 1. Odessa College: Tessa Glick 28, Andrea Spasojevic 22, Savannah Marenco 21, Siena Decambra 16, Vanessa Colling 7, Serenity Mamizuka 3, Nanna Inoue 2, Emery Judkins 1, Sydney Collins 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1.

Aces — Yavapai College: Shea Marovich 2, Alia Rasmusssen 1, Mailani Manuel 1. Odessa College: Siena Decambra 3, Vanessa Colling 2, Savannah Marenco 2, Tessa Glick 1.

Records

Yavapai College 12-6; Odessa College 25-2.

Tyler Junior College def. Odessa College 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12

NJCAA Division I Tournament

Thursday, West Plains Civic Center, West Plains, Mo.

Kills — Tyler Junior College: Claudia Lupescu 22, Jackie Howell 14, Lydeke King 8, NeTania Livingston 7, Julia Whiting-Reed 7, Luana Tiemann 1, Harleigh Thurman 1. Odessa College: Emery Judkins 17, Andrea Spasojevic 11, Maria Rodrigues 11, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 9, Lyric Love 4, Savannah Marenco 3, Sydney Collins 3, Siena Decambra 1.

Blocks — Tyler Junior College: Lydeke King 2.5, Julia Whiting-Reed 1.5, NeTania Livingston 1, Claudia Lupescu 0.5, Jackie Howell 0.5. Odessa College: Lyric Love 5, Sydney Collins 2, Emery Judkins 1.5, Savannah Marenco 0.5.

Assists — Tyler Junior College: Luana Tiemann 45 , Jackie Howell 2, Isis Rabello 2, NeTania Livingston 1. Odessa College: Vanessa Colling 26, Siena Decambra 25, Nanna Inoue 1, Savannah Marenco 1, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1, Serenity Mamizuka 1.

Digs — Tyler Junior College: Isis Rabello 22, Jackie Howell 19, Piper Warren 13, Luana Tiemann 10, Julia Whiting-Reed 4, Harleigh Thurman 4, NeTania Livingston 3, Claudia Lupescu 2. Odessa College: Andrea Spasojevic 17, Serenity Mamizuka 16, Nanna Inoue 10, Vanessa Colling 7, Tessa Glick 6, Lyric Love 4, Maria Rodrigues 3, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Emery Judkins 1.

Aces — Tyler Junior College: Piper Warren 1, Jackie Howell 1, Tawyne King 1. Odessa College: Nanna Inoue 3, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2, Siena Decambra 2.

Records

Tyler Junior College 13-4; Odessa College 25-3.

Posted: Thursday, April 15, 2021 8:57 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers split opening games at NJCAA Tournament OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

WEST PLAINS, MO. The Odessa College volleyball team got off to a good start in the NJCAA Division I volleyball tournament by defeating Yavapai (Ariz.) College, 25-10-25-19, 21-25, 25-23, Thursday at the West Plains Civic Center.

Emery Judkins led the Wranglers (25-2 overall) with 17 kills while Andrea Spasojevic had 11. Maria Rodrigues added 22 seven kills to go with seven kills and five assisted blocks and Siena Decambra had 30 assists, 16 digs and three aces.

It was the second time that Odessa College had defeated the Roughriders (15-2) this season.

The Wranglers advanced to the quarterfinals to face No. 7 seed Tyler Junior College and nearly completed a remarkable rally before the Apaches (13-4) held on for a 25-18, 25-16, 19-25, 20-25, 15-12, five-set victory.

Odessa College (25-3) moves on to the consolation bracket and will play No. 6 seed Florida Southwestern State College at 2 p.m. Friday. This will be the second meeting this season between both schools after meeting in the Wrangler Classic on Jan. 30 

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, April 15, 2021 8:57 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fog
54°
Humidity: 94%
Winds: E at 7mph
Feels Like: 52°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 55°/Low 53°
Cloudy. Lows overnight in the low 50s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 40s.

saturday

weather
High 54°/Low 40°
More clouds than sun. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.

sunday

weather
High 61°/Low 42°
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]