COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers remain in Top 5 in newest rankings

The Odessa College volleyball team stayed at No. 5 in the newest NJCAA Division I volleyball rankings released Monday.
The Wranglers (11-2 overall) remained in position after its two WJCAC conference games against Frank Phillips College and New Mexico Military Institute were postponed last week due to inclement weather conditions.
Odessa College is tentatively scheduled to play again Wednesday against Frank Phillips College at 6 p.m. at the OC Sports Center.
