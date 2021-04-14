  • April 14, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers have high expectations entering national tournament

Posted: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 8:55 pm

Getting back to the NJCAA Division I Volleyball Tournament has been a goal of the Odessa College volleyball team since the season began.

The Wranglers achieved that goal by winning both the Western Junior College Athletic Conference and Region 5 Championships and now have their sights set on making a deep run. As the No. 2 seed, Odessa College starts that journey with a first-round match against Yavapai (Ariz.) College at 11:15 a.m. Thursday at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Mo.

That won’t be the first time Odessa College and Yavapai College face off this season. In February, the Wranglers picked up a 25-20, 25-18, 25-18 sweep over the Roughriders Feb. 6 at the Dalton Overstreet Invitational in Prescott, Arizona.

Even with the early victory, head coach Kristi Gray said her Wranglers need to approach the tournament matchup like they haven’t faced Yavapai College before.

“It was early for both of us in that match,” Gray said. “They had just started their season; we had two starters out that game. I think it’ll be a good match between the two of us.”

Gray and four team members received all-conference honors last week with Emery Judkins, Andrea Spasojevic, Maria Rodrigues and Luisa Silva Dos Santos earning all-conference selections. Silva Dos Santos secured was named the Most Valuable Player while Gray was named coach of the year. The head coach said her award was a reflection of how well her team played throughout the season.

“Because we won conference is the reason why I get to get that award,” Gray said. “Because of all their hard work, all the credit goes to them.”

Judkins said it felt good to be recognized this year after wanting conference honors last season, so it felt good to be recognized this year. She has recorded 197 kills this season, good enough for second on the team behind the 257 from Spasojevic.

The Waco native joined the Wranglers in 2019 after redshirting her first season at Stephen F. Austin. As a team veteran, Judkins said she’s ready to lead Odessa College into its most important tournament of the year.

“This is probably one of the best teams that I’ve ever been on in my life,” Judkins said. “Everyone gets along well, we listen to each other well. It’s very easy to lead and be helpful on the court.”

Spasojevic has also made an immediate impact in her first season with Odessa College. She arrived in January after New Mexico Junior College shuttered its athletic programs this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Krusevac, Serbia native said she was happy to receive an all-conference selection after quickly adapting to her new team.

“I just couldn’t wait to play again and I got lucky to be part of this team this year,” Spasojevic said.

The Wranglers made their first appearance in the national tournament back in 2019, finishing in 10th place to conclude a program-best 33-3 season.

According to Judkins, Odessa College has been working on every aspect of its game over its last few practices. Getting in shape has been a main area of focus for the Wranglers since their last match March 30 against Hill College in Abilene.

Gray said she’s excited to take this team into the postseason setting. Returning sophomores from the 2019 team will be important for this year’s success.

“At this point, everybody is ready to play,” Gray said. “We’re very level-headed; we’ve just been staying consistent with having fun and being who we are.

That’s what we are going to do heading into the tournament.”

