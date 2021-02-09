  • February 9, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn WJCAC honors

Posted: Tuesday, February 9, 2021 6:26 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn WJCAC honors

A pair of Odessa College volleyball players earned Western Junior College Athletic Conference honors after sophomore middle blocker Luisa Silva Dos Santos was named Player of the Week, while freshman libero Nanna Inoue was named Defensive Player of the Week.

The duo helped the fifth-ranked Wranglers complete a 4-1 weekend at the Dalton Overstreet Invitational in Arizona over the weekend.

Silva Dos Santos had 43 kills and 13 assisted blocks while Inoue had 73 digs with 15 assists and two kills.

Odessa College opens conference play against Frank Phillips College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.

Posted in on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 6:26 pm.

