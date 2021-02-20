  • February 20, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn sweep for second straight day

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn sweep for second straight day

Odessa College def. Western Texas College 25-8, 25-20, 25-8

Saturday, At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Andrera Spasojevic 10, Maria Rodrigues 9, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 8, Savannah Marenco 7, Lyric Love 5, Emery Judkins 1.

Blocks — Odessa College: Lyric Love 2, Savannah Marenco 1, Emery Judkins 0.5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 0.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Siena Decambra 20, Vanessa Colling 16, Nanna Inoue 4, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 15, Vanessa Colling 9, Siena Decambra 8, Andrea Spasojevic 7, Nanna Inoue 6, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 4, Maria Rodrigues 3, Emery Judkins 1, Tessa Glick 1, Lyric Love 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Andrea Spaosjevic 10, Nanna Inoue 2, Savannah Marenco 2, Siena Decambra 1.

Records

Western Texas College 3-7 overall, 1-2 WJCAC; Odessa College 13-2, 2-0.

Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:30 pm

Posted: Saturday, February 20, 2021 6:30 pm

The Odessa College volleyball team earned its second sweep in as many days by defeating Western Texas College 25-8, 25-20, 25-8 in WJCAC play Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

That followed the 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 sweep against Frank Phillips College Friday.

Andrea Spasojevic led the way for the fifth-ranked Wranglers (13-2 overall, 2-0 conference) with 10 aces, 10 kills and seven digs in the victory. Siena Decambra and Vanessa Colling had 20 and 16 assists, respectively, while Savannah Marenco had seven kills and 15 digs.

Western Texas College dropped to 3-7, 1-2. Odessa College hosts New Mexico Military Institute at 6 p.m. Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

