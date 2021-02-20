COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn sweep for second straight day

The Odessa College volleyball team earned its second sweep in as many days by defeating Western Texas College 25-8, 25-20, 25-8 in WJCAC play Saturday at the OC Sports Center.

That followed the 25-13, 25-12, 25-16 sweep against Frank Phillips College Friday.

Andrea Spasojevic led the way for the fifth-ranked Wranglers (13-2 overall, 2-0 conference) with 10 aces, 10 kills and seven digs in the victory. Siena Decambra and Vanessa Colling had 20 and 16 assists, respectively, while Savannah Marenco had seven kills and 15 digs.

Western Texas College dropped to 3-7, 1-2. Odessa College hosts New Mexico Military Institute at 6 p.m. Monday at the OC Sports Center.