  • February 23, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn another sweep over NMMI

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn another sweep over NMMI

Odessa College def. New Mexico Military Institute 25-21, 25-14, 25-21

Monday, OC Sports Center

Kills —NMMI: Marian Ovalle 10, Vittoria Price 6, Julia Johnson 6, Dana Manu 5, Heliene Filipe 2,Sophia Price 2, Katarzyna Niderla 1, Darcy Dodd 1. Odessa College: Andrea Spasojevic 16,  Maria Rodrigues 9, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 6, Lyric Love 6, Emery Judkins 4, Savannah Marenco 3.

Blocks — NMMI: Dana Manu 1.5, Julia Johnson 1, Katarzyna Niderla 1, Vittoria Price 1, Sophia Price 0.5. Odessa College: Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2.5, Lyric Love 2.5, Maria Rodrigues 2, Savannah Marenco 1.5, Andrea Spasojevic 1, Emery Judkins 0.5.

Assists — NMMI: Tiffinay Gauspohl 19, Aniston Biel 9, Marian Ovalle 2, Jalen Baca 2, Katarzyna Niderla 1. Odessa College: Siena Decambra 23, Vanessa Colling 15, Serenity Mamizuka 1, Savannah Marenco 1.

Digs — NMMI: Marian Ovalle 12, Tiffinay Gauspohl 10, Jalen Baca 9, Julia Johnson 5, Aniston Biel 5, Viittoria Price 3, Dana Manu 3, Helieine Filipe 2, Katarzyna Niderla 2, Kristijana Istuk 1. Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 7, Vanessa Colling 6, Nanna Inoue 6, Andrea Spasojevic 5, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Emery Judkins 1,Tessa Glick 1, Siena Decambra 1, Lyric Love 1, Serenity Mamizuka 1.

Aces — NMMI: Marian Ovalle 1, Vittoria Price 1. Odessa College: Andrea Spasojevic 5, Savannah Marenco 1, Siena Decambra 1, Vanessa Colling 1.

Records

New Mexico Military Institute 9-6 Overall, 2-1 WJCAC; Odessa College 14-2, 3-0.

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:11 pm

Posted: Monday, February 22, 2021 8:11 pm

The No. 5 Odessa College volleyball team completed another sweep by defeating New Mexico Military Institute, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21, Monday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.

Andrea Spasojevic once again led the Wranglers (14-2 overall, 3-0 WJCAC), finishing with a 16 kills and five aces along with five digs and a block. Siena Decambra added 23 assists and ace while Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Lyric Love each had five assisted blocks.

Marian Ovalle led the Broncos (9-6, 2-1) with 10 kills, 12 digs and ace.

Odessa College returns to the court Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clarendon College

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

