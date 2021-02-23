COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Wranglers earn another sweep over NMMI

The No. 5 Odessa College volleyball team completed another sweep by defeating New Mexico Military Institute, 25-21, 25-14, 25-21, Monday in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Monday at the OC Sports Center.
Andrea Spasojevic once again led the Wranglers (14-2 overall, 3-0 WJCAC), finishing with a 16 kills and five aces along with five digs and a block. Siena Decambra added 23 assists and ace while Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Lyric Love each had five assisted blocks.
Marian Ovalle led the Broncos (9-6, 2-1) with 10 kills, 12 digs and ace.
Odessa College returns to the court Thursday at 6 p.m. at Clarendon College
