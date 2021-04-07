  • April 7, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB trio garners conference honors

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB trio garners conference honors

Posted: Wednesday, April 7, 2021 4:59 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB trio garners conference honors

UTPB’s Analise Lucio and Aquincia Strambler were selected to the All-Lone Star Conference Volleyball Team released Wednesday.

Also recognized was UTPB’s Isela Murillo as a member of the conference’s All-Academic Team for the 2020-21 season, finishing with a 3.9 GPA.

Lucio led the conference with 490 assists and was second on the Falcons with 169 digs, including a career-high 27 against Lubbock Christian on the final night of the regular season as UTPB qualified for the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

Strambler, an outside hitter, led the Falcons with 191 kills, inside the top five in the conference. She finished with double-digit kills in the final eight games of the season, including a match-high 25 against Arkansas-Fort Smith in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference Tournament.

 

