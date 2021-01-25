  • January 25, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to get delayed season underway - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to get delayed season underway

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
2021 UTPB Volleyball Roster

No.      Name                    Pos.       Year        Hometown

1          Marissa Aguilar       OH/RS      Sr.            San Antonio

2          Erika Lozano            DS            Sr.            Laredo

3          Lanai Hurd               DS/S         Jr.            Seattle, Wash.

4         Daylee Doggett        DS            Fr.            Justin

5         Netanya Allison       OH           Soph.       Schertz

6         Devin Alcoser           S/DS         Soph.       Houston

7          Julia Sims                RS/S         Soph.       Amarillo

8         Karli Stanley            S              Fr.            Sanger

9         Isela Murillo            OH           Sr.            Laredo

10        Taurie Magee          MH           Jr.            Altadena, Calif.

11         Stephanie Sanchez OH/RS      Soph.       El Paso

12         Lexi Long MH           Fr.            Justin

13         Mayce Barker           OH/RS      Soph.       Houston

14        Haleigh Robinson    RS            Jr.            Saginaw

16        Analise Lucio           S              Jr.            Justin

17         Chandra Reed          MH           Fr.            Thrall

18        Megan Ashton         DS            Sr.            Midland

19        Aquincia Strambler OH/RS      Jr.            Midland

22        Cassandra Rother    MH           Soph.       Fresno, Cali.

 

Head coach: Tim Loesch

Assistant coach: Ginny Perry

2021 UTPB Volleyball Schedule

Date   Opponent                Time        Site

Jan. 26 Angelo State           7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

Jan. 27 Angelo State           7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

Feb. 2  Lubbock Christian    7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

Feb. 3  Lubbock Christian    7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

Feb. 9  West Texas A&M       6 p.m.       Canyon

Feb. 10 West Texas A&M       6 p.m.       Canyon

Feb. 23 Angelo State           7 p.m.       San Angelo

Feb. 24 Angelo State           7 p.m.       San Angelo

March 2 West Texas A&M       7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

March 3 West Texas A&M       7 p.m.       Falcon Dome

March 9  Lubbock Christian    7 p.m.       Lubbock

March 10 Lubbock Christian    7 p.m.       Lubbock

Posted: Monday, January 25, 2021 5:50 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB ready to get delayed season underway By Michael Bauer mbauer@oaoa.com, 432-333-7772 Odessa American

None of the players or coaches for the UTPB volleyball team could have imagined a year ago that they would preparing for a season opener in late January.

Different times, different measures.

It may be an unprecedented season but UTPB volleyball coach Tim Loesch and his players are just happy to be back and able to play.

The Falcons finally get their chance after the season was pushed from the fall to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been over a year since we’ve played and we’ve had a couple of scrimmages. The girls are getting back into game speed,” Loesch said. “The enthusiasm is high and we’re glad that we get a season and that the Lone Star Conference is allowing us to have a conference championship. We’re just excited to be able to practice and play.”

While it may be an unusual feeling to play volleyball in the spring instead of the fall, Loesh and his players are eager to things going.

Loesch says his team’s motto has been resiliency.

“We were ready to play in the fall and then the season got canceled and we ended up having to practice,” Loesch said. “We didn’t get our schedule until just a week ago.

“We didn’t know who we were going to play. It’s just been a lot of unknowns but we’ve been working hard and trying to be prepared and play whoever we can, whenever we can.”

The schedule will also be very different than in the past.

For one, the Falcons will only be playing three teams in the Lone Star Conference.

UTPB couldn’t have asked for a more difficult schedule as the revamped schedule puts the Falcons in the same pod as Lubbock Christian, West Texas A&M and Angelo State.

“We expect to play hard every game,” Loesch said. “We’re not going to have any easy games. We should have high-level volleyball.

“We have a good rivalry with a couple of those teams so it’ll be well contested.”

The Falcons will begin the season against Angelo State at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

To help get them up to speed, the Falcons have managed to get a few challenging scrimmages in the bag, facing Division I schools Abilene Christian and UTEP.

“We’ve tried to get teams that are strong in preseason to help prepare us for the conference matchups,” Loesch said. “UTEP is a good team.

“Normally, we have to go to the Division II teams but because of the current situation, some of them can’t play in their home gyms or basketball is going on so we’re glad to have UTEP and ACU in.”

There are plenty of positives for Loesch and the Falcons, who finished 20-9 last season and will have 12 returning players.

“It’s really nice to have a lot of seasoned players returning,” Loesch said. “We do have some newcomers but we have a team that’s played together and knows our system.

“That’s nice, especially in this chaos. Kids know where to be on offense and defense and that’s been a blessing.”

Among those coming back will be seniors Isela Murillo, Haleigh Robinson, Megan Ashton and juniors Aquincia Strambler and Analise Lucio. 

“I think on the court, I expect Murillo to be solid and contribute right away,” Loesch said. “Analise Lucio has been super consistent and was an all-conference player last year.

“I think Aquincia Strambler was a solid attacker last year and is improved this year.”

Robinson said that this year has a much different feeling because of the schedule change.

“It’s been different,” Robinson said. “There’s a lot of challenges like with injuries.

“It’s been really different but we’re working really hard on the court and in the weight room. I’m excited about what’s going to happen.”

Other players are looking at the spring season being a blessing in disguise.

“I think for me, I’m glad they pushed us back to the spring because it gave us time to make the adjustments that we needed,” Ashton said. “I think a lot of us are really excited. We’re just taking it day after day and playing and competing.”

As far as the team’s strengths go, Loesch thinks his squad’s defense will be strong while experience in the middle will be a question mark. 

“”We graduated two all-conference middles,” Loesch said. “I think we’ll be fine there but we might be great or average.”

>> Follow Michael Bauer on Twitter at @OAmichaelba

Michael Bauer is a sports reporter at the Odessa American. He can be reached at mbauer@oaoa.com at 432-333-7772 or on Twitter @OAmichaelba.

Posted in , , , on Monday, January 25, 2021 5:50 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
47°
Humidity: 36%
Winds: NW at 7mph
Feels Like: 43°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 59°/Low 37°
Clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 58°/Low 31°
Mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the low 30s.

wednesday

weather
High 55°/Low 32°
Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.

thursday

weather
High 55°/Low 37°
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]