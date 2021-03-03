  • March 3, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls in tough battle with West Texas A&M - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls in tough battle with West Texas A&M

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Related Galleries

icon-collection COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: West Texas A&M at UTPB
 Eli Hartman | Odessa American
The UTPB Lady Falcons volleyball team faced off against West texas A&M Tuesday evening at the UTPB Falcon Dome. West Texas A&M went on to win the game in 4 sets.

Posted: Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:23 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls in tough battle with West Texas A&M By Lee Scheide lscheide@oaoa.com, 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The UTPB volleyball team simply ran out of gas … mentally.

After winning the first set and battling through the next two against West Texas A&M, the Falcons stumbled midway through the fourth set and it was enough to cost them the match.

Torrey Miller had a match-high 17 kills to lead the Lady Buffs to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 victory in Lone Star Conference play Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The teams meet against Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Falcon Dome to conclude the quick two-game series.

Samantha Jordan added 10 kills for West Texas A&M (6-3 overall, 6-3 in conference), with setter Sadie Snay finishing with 39 assists.

Aquincia Strambler led UTPB (2-8, 1-8) with 14 kills, with Isela Murillo adding 11, while setter Analise Lucio finished with 37 assists in the loss.

“I thought we played well for three-and-a-half sets,” UTPB coach Tim Loesch said. “We just got a little tired, mentally, at the end when we had a couple calls that didn’t go our way.

“They (West Texas A&M) are a good team, but I think we’re a good team, too. I thought it was a good match that could have gone either way.”

The Falcons started quickly, racing to an 8-3 lead behind a pair of kills by Strambler and the serving of Daylee Doggett, who ran off four straight points to cap the run.

That seemed to wake up the Lady Buffs, who answered with a 12-3 run of their own to move out to a 15-11 lead.

Murillo stopped the run by hammering a kill of the Lady Buffs’ block and UTPB scored seven of the next nine points for an 18-17 lead.

The teams then began trading the lead until the Falcons were able to get some separation with a quick three-point run for a 22-20 lead, finally taking the set when Strambler and Taurie Magee teamed up for a block on set point.

“UTPB is very tough and this is a very tough place to play,” West Texas A&M coach Kendra Potts said. “They can beat anyone in this conference.

“We were able to respond after that first set which was good to see.”

Miller had 12 of her kills over the next three sets to pace the Lady Buffs’ comeback.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide

Contact Lee Scheide on Twitter @OALeeScheide, on Facebook at OA Lee Scheide, or call 432-333-7703.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 11:23 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
42°
Humidity: 35%
Winds: S at 6mph
Feels Like: 38°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 61°/Low 36°
Clear. Lows overnight in the mid 30s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 74°/Low 48°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

thursday

weather
High 76°/Low 47°
Windy with times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 64°/Low 37°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]