COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls in tough battle with West Texas A&M

The UTPB volleyball team simply ran out of gas … mentally.

After winning the first set and battling through the next two against West Texas A&M, the Falcons stumbled midway through the fourth set and it was enough to cost them the match.

Torrey Miller had a match-high 17 kills to lead the Lady Buffs to a 22-25, 25-21, 25-21, 25-17 victory in Lone Star Conference play Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The teams meet against Wednesday at 7 p.m. at the Falcon Dome to conclude the quick two-game series.

Samantha Jordan added 10 kills for West Texas A&M (6-3 overall, 6-3 in conference), with setter Sadie Snay finishing with 39 assists.

Aquincia Strambler led UTPB (2-8, 1-8) with 14 kills, with Isela Murillo adding 11, while setter Analise Lucio finished with 37 assists in the loss.

“I thought we played well for three-and-a-half sets,” UTPB coach Tim Loesch said. “We just got a little tired, mentally, at the end when we had a couple calls that didn’t go our way.

“They (West Texas A&M) are a good team, but I think we’re a good team, too. I thought it was a good match that could have gone either way.”

The Falcons started quickly, racing to an 8-3 lead behind a pair of kills by Strambler and the serving of Daylee Doggett, who ran off four straight points to cap the run.

That seemed to wake up the Lady Buffs, who answered with a 12-3 run of their own to move out to a 15-11 lead.

Murillo stopped the run by hammering a kill of the Lady Buffs’ block and UTPB scored seven of the next nine points for an 18-17 lead.

The teams then began trading the lead until the Falcons were able to get some separation with a quick three-point run for a 22-20 lead, finally taking the set when Strambler and Taurie Magee teamed up for a block on set point.

“UTPB is very tough and this is a very tough place to play,” West Texas A&M coach Kendra Potts said. “They can beat anyone in this conference.

“We were able to respond after that first set which was good to see.”

Miller had 12 of her kills over the next three sets to pace the Lady Buffs’ comeback.

>> Follow Lee Scheide on Twitter at @OALeeScheide