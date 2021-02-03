COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB falls in close battle with Lubbock Christian

The UTPB volleyball team, playing its third match of the season, saw improvement in all phases of the game. It wasn’t enough, in the end, for a victory.

Avery Moore and Sage Post each had 11 kills to lead Lubbock Christian University to a 25-22, 15-25, 25-23, 26-24 victory in Lone Star Conference play Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The victory improved the Lady Chaps to 3-0 on the season, all in conference. UTPB dropped to 0-3.

Aquincia Strambler finished with a match-high 16 kills to lead the Falcons, with Marissa Aguilar adding 10 in the loss. Setter Analise Lucio chipped in 34 assists. Defensively, UTPB finished with 94 digs, led by Lanai Hurd (23), Lucio (17) and Aguilar (14).

UTPB was in all four sets, but just couldn’t get the key sideouts near the end to reverse the outcome.

“I thought we played well defensively,” UTPB coach Tim Loesch said. “We dug a lot of balls and didn’t let but a few tips hit the court.

“We improved our passing from last week against Angelo State, but we still have a lot of work to do. We got off to a slow start and didn’t get many 1-on-1 chances at the net.”

The teams close out the two-game series at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Falcon Dome.

The Lady Chaps opened the match with a 5-1 run, eventually extending the margin to 10-4 before the Falcons climbed back into the first set behind a kill and four straight service points from Aguilar to make it a one-point margin (10-9).

The teams traded runs to make it 19-19 before Lubbock Christian won four of the next five points to take control before closing off the first set.

UTPB took control early in the second set, racing out to a 12-6 lead as the passing improved, allowing Lucio to find favorable matchups for her teammates at the net. Because of a scoring mix-up, UTPB actually scored 26 points in the set to even the match.

The third and fourth sets were back-and-forth affairs, with the visitors making a few more plays down the end to pull out the victory.

Loesch hopes that is a learning experience for the team.

“They are a good team and they didn’t give us anything easy,” he said. “They made us work for everything we got.

“I think this was a good lesson for our team; that nobody’s going to just roll over and give us an easy W.”

