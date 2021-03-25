Eli Hartman
OAT030321_WestTexasA&M@UTPBVolleyball_05
UTPB’s Taurie Magee (10) and Aquincia Strambler (19) attempt to block a spike in the first set of a Lone Star Conference match against West Texas A&M on March 2 at the Falcon Dome.
Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:37 pm
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB edged by host at Lone Star Conference tournamenty
Odessa American
oasports@oaoa.com
432-333-7787
Odessa American
FORT SMITH, ARK. The UTPB volleyball team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament Tuesday at the Stubblefield Center.
Host Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated the Falcons, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11, to advance to next week's semifinals.
UTPB (5-10) led 8-6 in the final set before the Lions (11-2) went on a 7-0 run.
Aquincia Strambler had a match-high 25 kills to lead UTPB, with Cassandra Rother adding 12 and Taurie Magee 10 in the loss.
Setter Analise Lucio finished with 58 assists, while Daylee Doggett compiled 29 digs.
