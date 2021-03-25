  • March 25, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB edged by host at Lone Star Conference tournamenty - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB edged by host at Lone Star Conference tournamenty

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:37 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB edged by host at Lone Star Conference tournamenty Odessa American oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7787 Odessa American

FORT SMITH, ARK. The UTPB volleyball team saw its season come to an end in the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament Tuesday at the Stubblefield Center.

Host Arkansas-Fort Smith defeated the Falcons, 25-21, 19-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-11, to advance to next week's semifinals.

UTPB (5-10) led 8-6 in the final set before the Lions (11-2) went on a 7-0 run.

Aquincia Strambler had a match-high 25 kills to lead UTPB, with Cassandra Rother adding 12 and Taurie Magee 10 in the loss.

Setter Analise Lucio finished with 58 assists, while Daylee Doggett compiled 29 digs.

Posted in , , , on Thursday, March 25, 2021 4:37 pm. | Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Sunny
68°
Humidity: 18%
Winds: SW at 12mph
Feels Like: 68°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 70°/Low 47°
Mostly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 79°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

saturday

weather
High 75°/Low 45°
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.

sunday

weather
High 68°/Low 42°
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]