  • February 1, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB begins series with Lubbock Christian

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB begins series with Lubbock Christian

Posted: Monday, February 1, 2021 6:03 pm

UTPB volleyball team returns to the court for its second home series of the season as the Falcons host Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (0-2 overall, 0-2 Lone Star Conference) are looking for their first victory of the season after being swept by 15th-ranked Angelo State last weekend. The Lady Chaps (2-1, 1-1) split their series with West Texas A&M.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

