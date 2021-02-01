COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB begins series with Lubbock Christian

UTPB volleyball team returns to the court for its second home series of the season as the Falcons host Lubbock Christian at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Falcon Dome.

The Falcons (0-2 overall, 0-2 Lone Star Conference) are looking for their first victory of the season after being swept by 15th-ranked Angelo State last weekend. The Lady Chaps (2-1, 1-1) split their series with West Texas A&M.