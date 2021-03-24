  • March 24, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB advances in Lone Star Conference tournament with sweep - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB advances in Lone Star Conference tournament with sweep

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
UTPB def. St. Edward’s 25-16, 25-19, 25-23

Lone Star Conference Tournament

First Round

Tuesday, Stubblefield Center, Fort Smith, Ark.

Kills — UTPB: Taurie Magee 12, Aquincia Strambler 11, Stephanie Sanchez 7, Isela Murillo 6, Analise Lucio 3, Cassandra Rother 3, Lanai Hurd. St. Edward’s: Melissa Mcneil 9, Maddie Miksch 9, Kaitlyn Krafka 5, Maya Smalls 4, Caroline Swan 3, Ajani Hodges 2, Natalia Walls 1, Nicole Grant 1, Lourdes Gomez 1.

Blocks — UTPB: Taurie Magee 3, Stephanie Sanchez 1.5, Cassandra Rother 1, Analise Lucio 0.5. St. Edward’s: Ajani Hodges 2, Maya Smalls 1, Melissa McNeil 1, Maddie Miksch 1, Kaitlyn Krafka 0.5, Lourdes Gomez 0.5.

Assists — UTPB: Analise Lucio 34, Erika Lozano 2, Isela Murillo 2, Lanai Hurd 1, Daylee Doggett 1. St. Edward’s: Emily Tran 24, Natalia Walls 5, Caroline Swan 2, Maya Smalls 1, Nicole Grant 1, Lourdes Gomez 1.

Digs — UTPB: Isela Murillo 24, Daylee Doggett 13, Lanai Hurd 10, Erika Lozano 8, Analise Lucio 5, Aquincia Strambler 3, Taurie Magee 3, Cassandra Rother 3. St. Edward’s: Nicole Grante 16, Melissa McNeil 11, Emily Tran 10, Kaitlyn Krafka 8, Caroline Swan 8, Natalia Walls 7, Maddie Miksch 3, Maya Smalls 3, Lourdes Gomez 2.

Aces — UTPB: Analise Lucio 3, Isela Murillo 1. St. Edward’s: Maya Smalls 1, Lourdes Gomez 1..

Records

UTPB 5-9 Overall; St. Edward’s 6-7.

Posted: Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:48 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB advances in Lone Star Conference tournament with sweep OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

FORT SMITH, ARK. The UTPB volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament in impressive fashion by completing a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of St. Edward’s Tuesday at the Stubblefield Center.

Analise Lucio had a match-high 34 assists and three aces in the victory while Isela Murillo had 24 digs and ace as well for the Falcons (5-9). Taurie Magee finished with 12 kills and three total blocks along with 11 from Aquincia Strambler.

Melissa McNeil led St. Edward’s (6-7) with nine kills and 11 digs.

UTPB faces host Arkansas Fort-Smith at 6 p.m. Wednesday back at the Stubblefield Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 23, 2021 10:48 pm. | Tags: , , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Clear
56°
Humidity: 27%
Winds: ENE at 13mph
Feels Like: 53°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 75°/Low 42°
Clear. Lows overnight in the low 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 39°
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 71°/Low 47°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.

friday

weather
High 79°/Low 46°
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]