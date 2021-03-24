COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB advances in Lone Star Conference tournament with sweep

The UTPB volleyball team advanced to the quarterfinals of the Lone Star Conference tournament in impressive fashion by completing a 25-16, 25-19, 25-23 sweep of St. Edward’s Tuesday at the Stubblefield Center.

Analise Lucio had a match-high 34 assists and three aces in the victory while Isela Murillo had 24 digs and ace as well for the Falcons (5-9). Taurie Magee finished with 12 kills and three total blocks along with 11 from Aquincia Strambler.