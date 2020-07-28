  • July 28, 2020

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: UTPB adds quartet of players

Posted: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:06 pm

The UTPB volleyball team added a quartet of players to the program, the school announced Tuesday.

Middle hitters Taurie Magee and Cassandra Rother will transfer in to join the Falcons, while freshman Chandra Reed was a four-year starter at Thrall High School, which reached the state to urnament in 2017, the regional semifinal in 2018 and the regional final in 2019.

Libero Daylee Doggett, from Northwest High School in Fort Worth, also signed with UTPB, coming off a 2019 season that saw her earn all-district and academic all-district honors.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 8:06 pm. | Tags: , , ,

