COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Spasojevic named WJCAC Player of the Week

Odessa College sophomore Andrea Spasojevic was honored as the WJCAC Player of the Week the conference announced Monday.

The sophomore from Serbia finished with 58 kills in four games of the Wrangler Classic last week, adding 25 digs, five assists and five assisted blocks.

She helped the Wranglers finish 4-0 in the event, helping Odessa College move up to No. 2 in the nation.

Odessa College goes on the road for the first time this season at the Dalton Overstreet Invitational beginning Thursday in Yavapai, Ariz.