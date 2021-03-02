COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Rodrigues named WJCAC Player of the Week

Odessa College volleyball standout Maria Rodrigues was named Player of the Week Tuesday by the Western Junior College Athletic Conference.
The sophomore from Brazil finished the three matches played last week with 24 kills and 8 block assists. The Wranglers (16-2 overall) swept matches against New Mexico Military Institute, Clarendon College and Midland College and moved back to No. 2 in the latest rankings released Monday.
Odessa College returns to the court against Frank Phillips College at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Borger.
