COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps Victoria College to open tournament

The Odessa College volleyball team is perfectly capable of taking over a match with its talented hitters and middle blockers.

The true measure of the Lady Wranglers, however, comes from behind the 10-foot line, with the team’s passing, defense and serving.

On the opening night of the Wrangler Classic, against Victoria College, all three were on display.

Odessa College finished with 53 digs, six aces and 47 assists in a 25-15, 25-14, 25-12 sweep of the Pirates Thursday at the OC Sports Center.

“That’s our strongest part of our game right now,” Odessa College coach Kristi Gray said. “We are going to rely on our defense this year; they picked up a lot of balls for us.

“Our defense is going to do big things for us this year.”

Offensively, Andrea Spasojevic led the Lady Wranglers (4-1) with a match-high 19 kills, with Emery Judkins adding 10 to the victory, while Savannah Marenco and Lyric Love each finished with seven.

Setters Siena DeCambra and Vanessa Colling finished with 22 and 18 assists, respectively, consistently finding their teammates in favorable matchups at the net.

Serenity Mamizuka finished with a team-high 12 digs, with Marenco and Tessa Glick adding seven to the victory.

The event continues Friday with the Lady Wranglers facing Garden City (Kan.) Community College at 11 a.m. and then Trinity Valley Community College at 3 p.m.

The Lady Wranglers’ seemingly comfortable victory didn’t start that way as Victoria College (2-2) jump out to a 5-1 lead before Odessa College settled it, finally knotting things up, 9-9-, on a kill by Spasojevic past the Pirates’ block.

The teams traded sideouts before the Lady Wranglers took the lead (11-10) on a hitting error, which Spasojevic followed with an ace to give her team some breathing room.

Mamizuka extended the lead to 17-11 with a run of four points on serve, with Marenco serving for five more points moments later to put the Lady Wranglers at set point.

Odessa College won the first set when Spasojevic ripped a spike off the block and the Lady Wranglers never trailed the rest of the night.

“We are trying to get in as many games as we can right now,” said Gray, who will watch her team play nine matches in eight days. “We are trying to make up for lost time and correct some of the mental errors early.

“It’s going to be a lot on our bodies but we need it. If we want to be one of the top teams in the nation we have to be able to compete at a high level at the end of the season.”

