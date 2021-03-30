COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College sweeps Hill College to earn spot in national tournament

ABILENE The Odessa College volleyball team won its second straight Region V Championship in dominant fashion with a 25-14, 25-16, 25-16 sweep over Hill College Tuesday at Bulldog Gym at Wylie High School.

The Wranglers (24-2 overall) earned a spot in the NJCAA Division I National Championship for the second straight season. The Rebels, who won the NTJCAC Championship Saturday, fell to 14-5 for the season.

The tournament is set to get underway April 15 at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Mo. Odessa College finished in 10th place in its first national tournament appearance in 2019.