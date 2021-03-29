  • March 29, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College ready for chance to earn spot in national tournament

Posted: Monday, March 29, 2021 9:02 pm

The Odessa College volleyball team will have a chance to punch its ticket to the NJCAA National Tournament as the Wranglers face Hill College in the Region 5 Championship at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Abilene Wylie High School.

The Wranglers (23-2 overall) won the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Tournament Saturday after picking up sweeps over Western Texas College and New Mexico Military Institute.

Hill College (14-4) defeated North Central Texas College Saturday to win the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference title.

The winner gets an automatic bid to the national tournament, which begins April 15 in West Plains, Mo. Odessa College made the national tournament for the first time in program history last season.

