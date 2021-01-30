COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College rallies for five-set victory to close out Wrangler Classic

The Odessa College volleyball team closed out its weekend in dramatic fashion as the Wranglers rallied for a five-set victory, 19-25, 25-13, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10, over Florida Southwestern State College Saturday at the Wrangler Classic at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers (7-1) were able to make a comeback after dropping two of the first three sets to the Buccaneers (5-2) and complete a 4-0 record during the tournament.

Odessa College heads on the road for the first time beginning next Thursday as the Wranglers compete in the Dalton Street Invitational in Yavapai, Ariz.