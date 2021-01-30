  • January 30, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College rallies for five-set victory to close out Wrangler Classic

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College rallies for five-set victory to close out Wrangler Classic

Posted: Saturday, January 30, 2021 9:24 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College rallies for five-set victory to close out Wrangler Classic OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team closed out its weekend in dramatic fashion as the Wranglers rallied for a five-set victory, 19-25, 25-13, 17-25, 27-25, 15-10, over Florida Southwestern State College Saturday at the Wrangler Classic at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers (7-1) were able to make a comeback after dropping two of the first three sets to the Buccaneers (5-2) and complete a 4-0 record during the tournament.

Odessa College heads on the road for the first time beginning next Thursday as the Wranglers compete in the Dalton Street Invitational in Yavapai, Ariz.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

