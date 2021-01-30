  • January 30, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College finishes Friday with pair of sweeps - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College finishes Friday with pair of sweeps

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size
Odessa College def. Garden City Community College 25-16, 25-20, 25-12

Friday, At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Savannah Marenco 13, Andrea Spasojevic 12, Stavroula Papazoglou 5, Lyric Love 5, Gwendolyn McCollough 5, Emery Judkins 2.

Blocks — Odessa College: Lyric Love 2.5, Gwendolyn McCollough 1.5, Stavroula Papazoglou 1, Savannah Marenco 0.5, Andrea Spasojevic 0.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Siena Decambra 19, Vanessa Colling 13, Serenity Mamizuka 6, Andrea Spasojevic 1.

Digs — Odessa College: Serenity Mamizuka 18, Siena Decambra 9, Savannah Marenco 4, Andrea Spasojevic 4, Lyric Love 2, Gwendolyn McCollough 1, Tessa Glick 1, Nanna Inoue 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Andrea Spasojevic 3, Tessa Glick 2, Siena Decambra 2, Vanessa Colling, Serenity Mamizuka 1.

Records

Garden City Community College 3-1; Odessa College 5-1.

Odessa College def. Trinity Valley Community College 25-18, 25-16, 25-8

Friday, At OC Sports Center

Kills — Odessa College: Andrea Spasojevic 14, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 6, Lyric Love 5, Savannah Marenco 4, Emery Judkins 4, Maria Rodrigues 3.

Blocks — Odessa College: Luisa Silva Dos Santos 3, Maria Rodrigues 2, Savannah Marenco 1, Andrea Spasojevic 0.5, Lyric Love 0.5.

Assists — Odessa College: Siena Decambra 15, Vanessa Colling 14, Serenity Mamizuka 6.

Digs — Odessa College: Serenity Mamizuka 12, Savannah Marenco 11, Vanessa Colling 7, Siena Decambra 4, Andrea Spasojevic 3, Luisa Silva Dos Santos 2, Lyric Love 2, Tessa Glick 1.

Aces — Odessa College: Serenity Mamizuka 2, Andrea Spasojevic 2, Vanessa Colling 1, Savannah Marenco 1, Siena Decambra 1.

Records

Trinity Valley Community College 1-3; Odessa College 6-1.

Posted: Friday, January 29, 2021 10:09 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College finishes Friday with pair of sweeps OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

The Odessa College volleyball team kept its strong start to the season going as it finished Friday’s play at the Wrangler Classic with a pair of sweeps at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers (6-1) defeated Garden City Community College 25-16, 25-20, 25-12, in the first match before knocking off Trinity Valley Community College 25-18, 25-16, 25-8.

Andrea Spasojevic led the way with 26 kills over the two matches for Odessa College, while setters Siena Decambra and Vanessa Colling added 34 and 27 assists, respectively.

The Wranglers close out the tournament with a match against Florida Southwestern State College at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Friday, January 29, 2021 10:09 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Fair
52°
Humidity: 81%
Winds: S at 17mph
Feels Like: 46°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 69°/Low 49°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the upper 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

sunday

weather
High 62°/Low 33°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 30s.

monday

weather
High 62°/Low 40°
A few clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]