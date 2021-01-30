COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College finishes Friday with pair of sweeps

The Odessa College volleyball team kept its strong start to the season going as it finished Friday’s play at the Wrangler Classic with a pair of sweeps at the OC Sports Center.

The Wranglers (6-1) defeated Garden City Community College 25-16, 25-20, 25-12, in the first match before knocking off Trinity Valley Community College 25-18, 25-16, 25-8.

Andrea Spasojevic led the way with 26 kills over the two matches for Odessa College, while setters Siena Decambra and Vanessa Colling added 34 and 27 assists, respectively.

The Wranglers close out the tournament with a match against Florida Southwestern State College at 3 p.m. Saturday.