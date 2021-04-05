COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College earns No. 2 seed to NJCAA Tournament

The Odessa College volleyball team, after a week of waiting, found out its first-round opponent for the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Championship when the field was announced Monday by the NJCAA.
The Lady Wranglers (24-2) earned the No. 2 seed and will face No. 15 Yavapai (Ariz.) College at 11:15 a.m. on April 14 at the West Plains Civic Center in West Plains, Mo. The tournament concludes April 16.
Odessa College defeated the Roughriders in straight sets, 25-20, 25-18, 25-18, at the Dalton Overstreet Tournament on Feb. 6 at Yavapai College.
