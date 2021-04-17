COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Odessa College caps season at national tournament

WEST PLAINS, MO. The Odessa College volleyball team completed the program’s most successful season with a sixth-place finish at the NJCAA Division I National Championship at the West Plains Civic Center.

Blinn College defeated the Lady Wranglers, 25-22, 18-25, 25-13, 25-13, Saturday in the fifth-place match.

Emery Judkins led Odessa College (26-4) with 11 kills, with Andrea Spasojevic and Luisa Silva Dos Santos each finishing with nine.

Setter Sienna Decambra had 28 assists in guiding the offense.

Jayde Shelton had a match-high 20 kills for Blinn (27-3), with Essence Clerkley and Chard’e Vanzandt both finishing with 11 in the victory.

Odessa College was 2-2 at the national tournament, defeating Yavapai College (Ariz.) in its opener on Thursday afternoon before falling to Tyler JC in the second match Thursday evening.

The Lady Wranglers defeated Florida Southwestern State College Friday to advance to the fifth-place game.