  • March 16, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Love honored by WJCAC as Defensive Player of the Week - Odessa American: Sports

e-Edition Subscribe

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Love honored by WJCAC as Defensive Player of the Week

Print
Font Size:
Default font size
Larger font size

Posted: Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:49 pm

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Love honored by WJCAC as Defensive Player of the Week OA sports oasports@oaoa.com 432-333-7703 Odessa American

Odessa College middle blocker Lyric Love was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

The sophomore from Hawaii finished with five kills to go with three block assists and two solo blocks in the Wranglers’ victory at Western Texas College Saturday. 

Odessa College has won 11 straight matches, losing just one set in that time frame. The Wranglers play their final home match of the regular season against Clarendon College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

Posted in , , , on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 8:49 pm. | Tags: , , , ,

Odessa, TX

Current Conditions

weather
Haze/Wind
73°
Humidity: 6%
Winds: W at 23mph
Feels Like: 73°

Your Extended Forecast

Today

weather
High 85°/Low 45°
Windy, partly cloudy. Lows overnight in the mid 40s.

Tomorrow

weather
High 68°/Low 38°
Windy with sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

thursday

weather
High 66°/Low 37°
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.

friday

weather
High 67°/Low 40°
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Online Features

Real Estate

Pet Central

pets

Having a pet is a lot of responsibility, and we’ll help by giving you lots of tips and tricks! More >>

Fitness

Fitness

Our fitness articles will help teach you how to work out with gym- and home-based exercises. More >>

Crosswords

Crosswords

Enjoy the crosswords challenge in our free daily puzzles, from the harder Sunday crossword to the quicker daily. More >>

Sudoku

Sudoku

Every Sudoku has a unique solution that can be reached logically. Enter numbers into the blank spaces so that each row, column and 3x3 box contains the numbers 1 to 9. More >>




MyOAOA

  • ALL-ACCESS: Subscribe to our e-edition and premium website at myoaoa.com.
    You can read your daily newspaper without taking a walk to the driveway.
    Look back at yesterday's newspaper, or issues from months ago with our archive feature.
    Call circulation at 432-337-7314 to sign up today.

© Copyright 2021, Odessa American, Odessa, TX. Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com. [Terms of Use | Privacy Policy]