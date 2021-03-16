COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Love honored by WJCAC as Defensive Player of the Week

Odessa College middle blocker Lyric Love was named the Western Junior College Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week Tuesday.

The sophomore from Hawaii finished with five kills to go with three block assists and two solo blocks in the Wranglers’ victory at Western Texas College Saturday.

Odessa College has won 11 straight matches, losing just one set in that time frame. The Wranglers play their final home match of the regular season against Clarendon College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.