COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers get balanced effort in victory

A balanced offensive and defensive performance led the Odessa College volleyball team to its 12th consecutive victory Wednesday at the OC Sports Center.

The Lady Wranglers finished with 47 kills, 46 assists and 45 digs in a 25-11, 25-14, 25-8 sweep of Clarendon College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play.

“We had a really good flow and rhythm to our game,” head coach Kristi Gray said. “We looked really well both offensively and defensively.”

No. 2 Odessa College was in control of the match from the opening set, despite starting off tied 2-2 early in the first. By the time the teams took a brief timeout, the Lady Wranglers (20-2 overall, 9-0 WJCAC) had built a 17-8 lead.

The home team maintained a high level of energy throughout the remaining two sets, opening the second and third with big leads and never looking back.

Clarendon (6-11, 1-8) showed some signs of life at points in the second set, but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Odessa College sweep.

The Lady Wranglers have swept their opponents in 11 of their last 12 wins. The last opponent to take a set from them was New Mexico Military Institute on March 6.

“Our goal was to sweep and get our 20th win,” Gray said.

Savannah Marenco, Emery Judkins and Andrea Spasojevic led the Lady Wranglers’ offense with nine kills each. Luisa Silva Dos Santos and Lyric Love added seven in the victory, while Maria Rodrigues put up five of her own.

Setters Siena DeCambra and Vanessa Colling recorded 26 and 17 assists, respectively. The pair was instrumental in positioning Odessa College’s middle hitters to take control of the contest.

Marenco and Serenity Mamizuka finished with a team-high 10 digs, while Spasojevic and DeCambra added six to the win.

Clarendon College head coach Melvin Balogh’s team was comprised of all freshmen. He said his young players came out flat early in the match and they didn’t step up as well as they usually do.

“We understand that when you walk into a team, you’re going to expect to get hit and how you respond to how you get hit is what matters,” Balogh said.

Odessa College will close out its regular season against Midland College at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Chaparral Center.

