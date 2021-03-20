COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Lady Wranglers complete undefeated conference campaign

MIDLAND Although it faced a resilient opponent on the road, the Odessa College volleyball team found a way to keep its undefeated conference record intact to close out the regular season.

The Lady Wranglers picked up a 25-12, 28-26, 25-17 sweep over Midland College in Western Junior College Athletic Conference play Saturday at the Midland College Physical Education Building.

Andrea Spasojevic led Odessa College with nine kills, followed by Emery Judkins with eight and Maria Rodrigues with six.

Siena DeCambra and Vanessa Colling set up their hitters throughout the match, recording 15 and 13 assists, respectively. Spasojevic put 13 digs for the Lady Wranglers, followed by Colling with nine.

After sweeping Clarendon College last Wednesday, Odessa College head coach Kristi Gray said having fun and maintaining high energy were some of the most important aspects to her team’s success.

Those aspects played a key role in picking up the sweep over the Lady Chaps in a smaller gym than the OC Sports Center.

“It was huge, especially in the second set when we had to fight back,” Gray said. “One of the advantages that we have is that the gym is small and our voices will carry because we are big on energy.”

Things were competitive and close from the start of the first set, with both teams battling it out until Midland College called a timeout when the Lady Wranglers had a 17-11 lead. Odessa College was in complete control after the brief break, outscoring the Lady Chaps 8-1 to win the first set.

The second set proved to be the most competitive, a back-and-forth affair in which neither team wanted to give up. Midland College seemed to shift the energy to its side early, jumping out to a 6-1 lead.

Odessa College (21-2 overall, 10-0 WJCAC) called a timeout when the Lady Chaps extended their lead to 11-6. Although Midland College continued to lead, the Lady Wranglers fought until they cut the home team’s lead to 18-17.

The teams traded sideouts until Odessa College capitalized on serving errors to win the second set.

Midland College head coach Tammie Jimenez said that hard fought second set showed that her team is resilient enough to fight back against any opponent.

“We just need to be better about recovering from unforced errors and making plays out of system better,” Jimenez said.

The Lady Wranglers then hopped back in the driver’s seat for the third set, allowing Midland College (7-4, 5-4) to put up some points before securing the regular-season-ending sweep.

The Lady Wranglers are scheduled to play in the Region 5 West Tournament at Lubbock Christian University next Friday and Saturday. Gray said the Lady Wranglers are mentally ready, but she wants to see her team clean up on passing and show more stability in serve receive situations before it starts postseason play.

“We have to pass better. We did not pass well and it showed, especially in the second set,” she said. “I think we’re mentally prepared for it, we’ve been in situations where we do have to fight back.

We have to do a better job of being more consistent in serve receive so we don’t put ourselves in those positions.”

