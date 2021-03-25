COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Family atmosphere fueling success at Odessa College

A little over a year ago, head coach Kristi Gray was breaking records with the Odessa College volleyball team.

The Lady Wranglers compiled a 33-3 record in the 2019 season, making the NJCAA Division I Volleyball national tournament for the first time in program history.

Although the 2020-21 season started later than normal, that mark had a direct impact on Odessa College’s plans.

“We sat down with the sophomores after everything had happened last year and set some goals,” Gray said. “Every year we pick out a phrase or a word to go by, this year was ‘earn it’.”

The 2019 team left behind a legacy to fuel this year’s squad, so it was important for them to earn it on their own.”

The volleyball team would have competed in the fall of 2020, but the NJCAA moved most fall competitions to the spring due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Odessa College opened its campaign in January, with Western Junior College Athletic Conference matches scheduled for late February.

The Lady Wranglers (21-2 overall, 10-0 WJCAC) got off to a strong start, sweeping three consecutive matches, against Missouri State University-West Plains, Navarro College and College of Southern Idaho.

Snow College presented the first challenge for Odessa College, defeating the Lady Wranglers 3-1 to hand the team its first loss of the season.

Since that loss, Odessa College bounced back to complete its season schedule with an almost perfect mark. The Lady Wranglers went 18-1, its only other blemish coming against Utah State Eastern by a 3-2 score.

Gray’s team closed out the 2021 regular season on a 13-match winning streak, going undefeated in conference play.

Having experienced players from the record-breaking 2019 campaign helped this year’s Odessa College team, according to Gray.

“I think they have done a great job with their leadership,” she said. “They have instilled a lot in the [freshmen] what they learned last year from their sophomores. It has taken us a long way in games, they stepped up and have been leaders when we have been down.”

Members of the 2020 freshman class also stepped up to show leadership as the season progressed.

Lyric Love, Luisa Silva Dos Santos, Vanessa Colling and Maria Rodrigues were among the Lady Wranglers who returned to the team after 2019.

Andrea Spasojevic joined the program from New Mexico Junior College after the Lady Thunderbirds shuttered their program this season because of the pandemic.

Spasojevic led Odessa College with 231 kills, while Love recorded 72 blocks to lead the team.

Siena Decambra and Serenity Mamizuka made big statistical impacts in their first year at Odessa College. Decambra recorded a team-high 464 assists and Mamizuka led the Lady Wranglers with 238 digs.

The team was able to get stronger over the year by getting closer off the court.

“One of the things that I’m very big on, on top of energy is family,” Gray said. “With creating a family atmosphere, these girls spend a lot of time together. They do have great connection.”

As the regular season came to a close, the Lady Wranglers balanced a long winning streak and a top national ranking. After picking up a 3-0 sweep over Clarendon College on March 17, Gray said those factors served as motivation for her players to maintain a high seed in this year’s national tournament.

The Lady Wranglers ended the 2021 regular season with a No. 2 national ranking, sitting behind Miami Dade College and ahead of Snow College.

Although Odessa College’s main goal is to reach and make noise in the national tournament, Gray makes sure her team is focused on the task at hand.

“We just prep for our next game and pray for the opportunity to play a second game,” she said. “We just focus on game at a time and don’t get ahead of ourselves.”

The Lady Wranglers begin postseason play on Friday at the NJCAA Region 5 West Tournament at Lubbock Christian University.

This season was Gray’s fifth as Odessa College’s head volleyball coach. She said her most recent team’s competitiveness and cohesiveness sets it apart from the others she has led.

“Every team that you have come in is so different and this team, they’re super competitive and they are all about family,” Gray said. “That’s, I think, one of the reasons we are so successful.”

