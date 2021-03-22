COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Falcons ready to make most of third straight trip to conference tournament

When the UTPB volleyball team entered its last two regular-season matches against Lubbock Christian, it was in a win-or-go-home situation.

Two victories would put the Lady Falcons in the Lone Star Conference Tournament, one loss would mean the end of the season.

Things went UTPB’s way and the team came out with two 3-1 victories against the Lady Chaps on March 9 and 10 on the road.

Big performances from senior outside hitter Isela Murillo, and team captains Analise Lucio and Aquincia Strambler helped the Lady Falcons keep their campaign alive.

Murillo collected a combined 33 total kills in the two matches, while Lucio put up 84 assists and 45 digs. Strambler recorded 24 kills and seven blocks to close out the regular season on a high note.

Before playing Lubbock Christian, Murillo said she and her teammates had to get in the right mindset.

“Our mentality was just stay calm but be confident and we would have to work together as a team,” Murillo said. “We prepared very well for it, we had the game plan and we just stuck with it.”

Every player on the team contributed to the victories, whether they were starting or watching from the sidelines, according to Murillo.

The Lady Falcons had some ground to make up going into their regular-season finale. UTPB had a 2-9 overall record, with one of those wins coming in conference play. That conference victory was against Lubbock Christian at the Falcon Dome on Feb. 3.

Despite the slow start to the season, head coach Tim Loesch knew his team was ready to make some noise in Lubbock.

“We had split with them, we knew they were a solid team but we kind of knew what they had and what they did,” Loesch said. “We had improved our side of the net, we were confident.”

As the season progressed, the Lady Falcons seemed to start peaking at the right time. Veteran team members and newcomers combined to take their team to another level.

Among the veterans was Strambler, who recorded a team-high 138 kills. Daylee Doggett, who is playing her first season for the Lady Falcons, led the team with 160 digs.

Playing a tough schedule over the regular season was difficult for some of his players, but Loesch said it ultimately prepared them for what would come in the future.

“At first we just took our lumps, we had to get better and we weren’t playing well,” he said.

In eight of their 13 regular-season matches, the Lady Falcons played against teams that were either nationally ranked, or receiving votes to be nationally ranked. Although the players were disappointed with their early results, they remained resilient and made improvements.

Building chemistry off the court was another way the Lady Falcons improved during the 2021 campaign.

“You can really tell because it has affected our play,” Strambler said. “We’ve meshed a whole lot better outside of volleyball because chemistry plays a huge role on the court.

“Our chemistry outside of the court has led up to our success.”

Some of the team’s off-court activities include supporting other UTPB sports teams, like the school’s baseball and basketball teams, according to Lucio.

Now the Lady Falcons will look to keep their season alive when they face St. Edward’s in the Lone Star Conference Championship’s first round on Tuesday in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

This is the third straight season the team has advanced to the postseason tournament.

Before UTPB takes the court Tuesday, Lucio wants to see her team focus on improving communication, agility and endurance as the year moves forward.

Loesch said being able to play a full schedule feels great and tells his players to feel fortunate because they have the opportunity to take the court.

At this time last year, teams across the country were canceling their seasons due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The west coast, the east coast, they’re not playing,” Loesch said. “Even the teams that are, half of them aren’t in the playoffs, they’re done and we get to keep playing.

“It’s great for now that we get to compete for a Lone Star Championship. Something this time has taught us is to focus on now.”

