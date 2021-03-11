  • March 11, 2021

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL: Falcons earn way back into postseason

Posted: Thursday, March 11, 2021 6:49 pm

LUBBOCK The UTPB volleyball team is going back to the Lone Star Conference Tournament for the third straight season.

Facing a must-win situation, the Falcons won a pair of matches against Lubbock Christian at the Rip Griffin Center.

UTPB overcame an early deficit to win 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-17 Wednesday to close the regular season. The Falcons also won in four sets, 25-15, 25-22, 23-25, 25-18, the previous day.

Analise Lucio finished with 36 assists in the victory while Isela Murillo and Aquincia Strambler had 17 and 12 kills, respectively, to lead the Falcons (4-9 overall, 3-9 conference) in Wednesday’s effort.

The Falcons will play either Midwestern State or Arkansas Fort Smith in the opening round of the conference tournament March 23.

