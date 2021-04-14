  • April 14, 2021

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB's Iyer earns national honor

COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB's Iyer earns national honor

Posted: Wednesday, April 14, 2021 8:54 pm

Odessa American

UTPB senior Aditya Iyer was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II Men’s National Player of the Week Wednesday. Iyer earned the honor after going 4-0 in last week’s matches.

The senior made an impact in both singles and doubles competitions, picking up wins over UT Tyler and Western New Mexico. He and partner Paul Schweiger also went 2-0 as the top pairing for UTPB.

The Falcons (5-8 overall, 2-2 Lone Star Conference) continue their season on the road Saturday against New Mexico State in Las Cruces.

Contact the Odessa American sports department by phone 432-333-7703, email oasports@oaoa.com or on Twitter @oa_sports.

