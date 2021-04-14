COLLEGE TENNIS: UTPB's Iyer earns national honor

UTPB senior Aditya Iyer was named the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Division II Men’s National Player of the Week Wednesday. Iyer earned the honor after going 4-0 in last week’s matches.

The senior made an impact in both singles and doubles competitions, picking up wins over UT Tyler and Western New Mexico. He and partner Paul Schweiger also went 2-0 as the top pairing for UTPB.